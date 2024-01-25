RU RU NG NG KE KE
Everton vs Luton prediction and betting tips on January 27, 2024

Everton vs Luton prediction
FA Cup England 27 jan 2024, 10:00 Everton - Luton
England, Liverpool, Goodison Park
Review Н2Н Tournament grid Odds Prediction
In the 1/16 finals of the FA Cup, Everton will play at home against Luton. The match forecast has been prepared by the analysts at DailySports.

After 21 rounds in the English Premier League, Everton is currently in 17th place, having been deducted 10 points earlier in the season. Without this deduction, the "Toffees" would now be in 12th position. Lately, Everton has been performing poorly in the league, earning only 1 point in the last 4 matches. In their last game, Sean Dyche's team managed a 0-0 draw against Aston Villa, but prior to that, they suffered three consecutive defeats. In the 1/32 of the FA Cup, Everton eliminated Crystal Palace in two matches: 0-0 and 1-0.

In their debut season in the Premier League, modest Luton manages to surprise everyone. They currently occupy 18th place, trailing the safety 17th place by just 1 point. In the last 4 league games, Luton has earned 7 points: victories over Newcastle (1-0) and Sheffield United (3-2), and a draw against Burnley (1-1). In the previous round of the FA Cup, Robert Edwards' team defeated Bolton (2-1).

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

  • In the 21st century, Luton reached the 1/8 finals of the FA Cup twice.
  • In its history, Luton played in the FA Cup semifinals twice.
  • In the 7th round of the Premier League, Luton defeated Everton away 2-1.
  • In 43 matches throughout its history, Everton has won against Luton 20 times.

Match prediction Everton – Luton

Everton is the clear favorite in the match, but expecting a high-scoring game might not be reasonable. We will risk betting that the teams will score fewer than three goals combined.

