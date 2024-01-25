Everton vs Luton prediction and betting tips on January 27, 2024

Prediction on game Total under 2.5 Odds: 2 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

In the 1/16 finals of the FA Cup, Everton will play at home against Luton. The match forecast has been prepared by the analysts at DailySports.

Everton

After 21 rounds in the English Premier League, Everton is currently in 17th place, having been deducted 10 points earlier in the season. Without this deduction, the "Toffees" would now be in 12th position. Lately, Everton has been performing poorly in the league, earning only 1 point in the last 4 matches. In their last game, Sean Dyche's team managed a 0-0 draw against Aston Villa, but prior to that, they suffered three consecutive defeats. In the 1/32 of the FA Cup, Everton eliminated Crystal Palace in two matches: 0-0 and 1-0.

Luton

In their debut season in the Premier League, modest Luton manages to surprise everyone. They currently occupy 18th place, trailing the safety 17th place by just 1 point. In the last 4 league games, Luton has earned 7 points: victories over Newcastle (1-0) and Sheffield United (3-2), and a draw against Burnley (1-1). In the previous round of the FA Cup, Robert Edwards' team defeated Bolton (2-1).

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

In the 21st century, Luton reached the 1/8 finals of the FA Cup twice.

In its history, Luton played in the FA Cup semifinals twice.

In the 7th round of the Premier League, Luton defeated Everton away 2-1.

In 43 matches throughout its history, Everton has won against Luton 20 times.

Match prediction Everton – Luton

Everton is the clear favorite in the match, but expecting a high-scoring game might not be reasonable. We will risk betting that the teams will score fewer than three goals combined.