RU RU NG NG
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Vizela vs Benfica prediction and betting tips on February 8, 2024

Vizela vs Benfica prediction and betting tips on February 8, 2024

David Flower David Flower Dailysports expert
Vizela vs Benfica prediction
Vizela Vizela
Taca de Portugal 08 feb 2024, 15:45 Vizela - Benfica
-
- : -
Portugal,
Benfica Benfica
Review Н2Н Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W2(-1,0)
Odds: 1.6

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

One of the quarter-final clashes in the Portuguese Cup is set to unfold this upcoming Thursday at the "Estádio do Vizela," where Vizela will host one of the giants of Portuguese football, Lisbon-based Benfica. Will the Eagles encounter challenges on their path to the semi-finals? Here is the prediction for this match from the experts at Dailysports.

Vizela

The unassuming club from the suburbs of Braga is enduring a challenging season and appears destined for relegation from the elite Portuguese division. At present, Vizela has amassed a mere 13 points in 20 matches. The team's performance has been catastrophic, especially in the new year, with their recent home match against Gil Vicente being the only instance where Vizela managed to lose by the minimum margin of 0-1. Prior to that, they suffered heavy defeats against Boavista (2-5), Sporting (2-5), and Arouca (0-5). The significant loss to Arouca is particularly remarkable, considering that Vizela defeated the same opponent in the Portuguese Cup (1-0).

Benfica

Admittedly, Benfica spent the past decade in search of its identity, but with Roger Schmidt at the helm, much has changed. It was under the guidance of the German manager that the Eagles reclaimed the championship title in 2023. Currently, Benfica leads the league, but Sporting consistently trails closely. The lead over the Lions is a mere two points, and Porto should not be disregarded. Over the weekend, Roger Schmidt's team had no issues against Gil Vicente, securing a 3-0 home victory. This result extended their winning streak in the league to seven matches. However, Benfica's fans would undoubtedly prefer to forget the recent home defeat in the League Cup against the modest Estoril in a penalty shootout.

Interesting Facts and Head-to-Head History

• Since the beginning of 2017, the teams have faced each other seven times, with the Eagles emerging victorious in all but one match, which ended in a draw.

• The first-round match on Vizela's turf concluded with Benfica securing a narrow 2-1 victory.

Vizela vs Benfica Prediction

It's highly unlikely that Benfica will gamble on their fate and risk elimination from the Portuguese Cup, especially against such an opponent. The supporters would certainly find this unacceptable. Our wager here is "Benfica to win with a handicap (-1.0)" with odds of 1.60.

Prediction on game W2(-1,0)
Odds: 1.6

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Sorana Cirstea vs Maria Sakkari prediction 2024 Abu Dhabi Open 07 feb 2024, 08:00 Sorana Cirstea vs Maria Sakkari prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Sorana Cirstea Odds: 1.75 Maria Sakkari Recommended 1xBet
Emma Raducanu vs Ons Jabeur prediction 2024 Abu Dhabi Open 07 feb 2024, 09:30 Emma Raducanu vs Ons Jabeur prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Emma Raducanu Odds: 1.73 Ons Jabeur Bet now 1xBet
Iran vs Qatar prediction Asian Cup 07 feb 2024, 10:00 Iran vs Qatar prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Iran Odds: 1.6 Qatar Bet now MelBet
Santa Clara vs FC Porto prediction Taca de Portugal 07 feb 2024, 11:00 Santa Clara vs Porto prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Santa Clara Odds: 1.64 FC Porto Recommended 1xBet
Besiktas vs Hapoel Tel Aviv prediction EuroCup 07 feb 2024, 12:00 Besiktas vs Hapoel Tel Aviv prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Besiktas Odds: 1.58 Hapoel Tel Aviv Bet now MelBet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:16 FA Cup 2023-2024 Fourth round: schedule and results Football news Today, 17:11 Iran vs. Qatar: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel Football news Today, 16:50 Exorbitant money for Salah, Klopp is ready to alter his plans. Daily Digest for February 6 Football news Today, 16:09 Klopp is willing to coach only this team next season Basketball news Today, 15:47 Philadelphia star undergoes meniscus surgery. There is hope for a return to the playoffs Boxing News Today, 15:40 "I will take his soul." Ngannou turned defiantly to Joshua Football news Today, 15:39 Star Portuguese coach is not averse to returning to Chelsea Football news Today, 15:11 Egypt has appointed a former legendary player as the head coach of the national team Football news Today, 14:37 Great news for Nigeria. The leader of the Super Eagles will be able to play against South Africa Biathlon News Today, 14:18 The biathlon World Championships 2024 stadium has been closed due to damage
Sport Predictions
Tennis 07 feb 2024 Sorana Cirstea vs Maria Sakkari prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Tennis 07 feb 2024 Emma Raducanu vs Ons Jabeur prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Football 07 feb 2024 Iran vs Qatar prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Football 07 feb 2024 Santa Clara vs Porto prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Basketball 07 feb 2024 Besiktas vs Hapoel Tel Aviv prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Football 07 feb 2024 Nigeria vs South Africa prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Football 07 feb 2024 Lyon vs Lille prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Football 07 feb 2024 Mainz vs Union prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Football 07 feb 2024 Gaziantep vs Fenerbahçe prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Football 07 feb 2024 Al-Tai – Al-Ittihad prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024