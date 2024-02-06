RU RU NG NG
Aston Villa vs Chelsea prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024

Aston Villa vs Chelsea prediction
Aston Villa Aston Villa
FA Cup England 07 feb 2024, 15:00 Aston Villa - Chelsea
-
- : -
England, Birmingham, Villa Park
Chelsea Chelsea
Prediction on game W1(0)
Odds: 1.6

On Wednesday, we anticipate replay matches in the context of the FA Cup. One such encounter will unfold in Birmingham, where the local Aston Villa will host London's Chelsea. In the initial match, both teams failed to delight with goals. Should we expect a goal fest this time? Here's the prediction for this match from Dailysports experts.

Aston Villa

The "Villans" are a true revelation in the current Premier League campaign. Aston Villa has managed to claim victories against top clubs such as Chelsea, Tottenham, Arsenal, and Manchester City. At present, under the guidance of Unai Emery, the team is vying for a spot in the Champions League and improved its standing after the previous round. On the road, the "Villans" dismantled Sheffield United, scoring five goals against the hosts. Thanks to Tottenham's slip-up in the parallel game, Aston Villa managed to reclaim the fourth position.

Chelsea

In contrast to their opponent, the London club can only dream of competing in European tournaments. In the middle of last week, the "Blues" visited the Premier League leader Liverpool and suffered a 1-4 defeat, although the outcome could have been much worse. On the flip side, losing 2-4 at home to Wolverhampton is genuinely shameful and tragic. Notably, the "Aristocrats" took the lead, but the "Wolves" secured a resilient victory. After this match, Maurizio Pochettino's team dropped to the 11th place in the league table, trailing by 12 points from both the European qualification zone and the relegation zone.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

  • The cup draw at "Villa Park" interrupted Aston Villa's three-match winning streak against Chelsea.
  • In none of the last five matches between these teams did the bets on "Total Over 2.5" and "Both Teams to Score" materialize.

Aston Villa vs Chelsea Prediction

Bookmakers give a slight advantage to Unai Emery's team, assessing the probability of Aston Villa winning in regular time with odds of 2.25. The "Villans" perform well in home matches, and defeating them at "Villa Park" is no easy feat. Our bet is "Aston Villa with a handicap (0)" with odds of 1.60.

Prediction on game W1(0)
Odds: 1.6

