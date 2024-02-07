RU RU NG NG
Vitoria Guimaraes vs Gil Vicente prediction and betting tips on February 8, 2024

Vitoria de Guimaraes vs Gil Vicente prediction
Taca de Portugal 08 feb 2024, 13:45 Vitoria de Guimaraes - Gil Vicente
Portugal
Gil Vicente Gil Vicente
We offer our readers a prediction for the match between Vitoria Guimaraes and Gil Vicente, as the opponents will face off in the quarterfinals of the Portuguese Cup.

Vitoria Guimaraes

For the "Conquerors," the season is progressing quite well, as they currently sit in fifth place in the league, trailing the top quartet by just one point, with a comfortable seven-point lead over sixth place. In the last round, Guimaraes defeated the underdog Vizela 1-0 away from home. This victory marked their third win in four encounters. The Portuguese Cup presents a real opportunity to contend for the trophy, as the team is in good form and is aiming for a spot in European competitions by the end of the season.

Gil Vicente

This season, Gil Vicente is striving to maintain a mid-table position in the Primeira Liga, currently occupying tenth place. However, their position is not entirely secure, as they are only four points clear of the relegation zone. In the last round, the team suffered a 3-0 defeat at home against Benfica, halting a three-match unbeaten streak during which they accumulated seven points. While reaching the semi-finals of the Portuguese Cup would be a commendable achievement, preserving their spot in the top flight is clearly a priority.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

  • The teams have already played each other twice in the league this season, exchanging home victories, with Guimaraes winning 2-1, and Gil Vicente responding with a 1-0 victory.
  • Guimaraes performs well at home, boasting eight wins in 10 league matches.
  • Gil Vicente is the worst away team in the Primeira Liga, with just one win and nine defeats.

Vitoria Guimaraes vs Gil Vicente Prediction

A berth in the semi-finals of the Portuguese Cup is at stake, providing strong motivation for both teams. Guimaraes is rightfully considered the favorite, as the home factor is crucial; the "Conquerors" excel at home, while Gil Vicente struggles on the road. We will take the risk and bet on a clean victory for the home team.

