Uzbekistan vs Thailand prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024

Uzbekistan vs Thailand prediction
Asian Cup 30 jan 2024, 06:30 Uzbekistan - Thailand
Prediction on game Win Uzbekistan
Odds: 1.593

On January 30, 2024, Uzbekistan and Thailand will clash in their match as part of the Round of 16 in the Asian Cup. Dailysports experts have prepared their Prediction for this match.

Uzbekistan

The Uzbekistan national team is considered the strongest team in Central Asia and rightfully stands as one of the dark horses of the tournament. However, the disciples of Srečko Katanec did not start the current Asian Cup in the best way, managing only a draw against Syria - 0:0. In the second round, the "White Wolves" dismantled India - 3:0. In the final match of the group stage, Uzbekistan faced Australia. Both teams were content with a draw, but they did not opt for a stalemate. "Socceroos" scored from the penalty spot at the end of the first half, but thanks to a precise strike from Turgunbaev after a set-piece in the second 45 minutes, Uzbekistan avoided defeat.

Thailand

Thailand, in the current tournament, exemplifies effective, if not spectacular, football. Placed in a relatively straightforward group in terms of participants, Masatada Ito's team always prioritized results and succeeded in progressing to the tournament's knockout stage. The only match involving the "War Elephants" in which spectators witnessed goals occurred in the first round. Thailand confidently defeated Kyrgyzstan, the weakest in the quartet, with a score of 2:0. However, in matches against Oman and even Saudi Arabia, two goalless draws were recorded. Nevertheless, the "War Elephants" deservedly secured the second spot in the group and, for the second time in a row, advanced to the knockout stage of the continental tournament.

Head-to-Head Meetings

The last time the Uzbekistan and Thailand national teams met was two years ago, during the third round of the group stage. The "White Wolves" secured a victory with a score of 2:0.

Uzbekistan vs Thailand Prediction

There is no doubt that Thailand will once again adopt a defensive approach, but this time, luck may not be on their side, as in the match against Saudi Arabia. On that occasion, they managed to keep their goal intact despite numerous dangerous moments and an unconverted penalty by the Arabs. Uzbekistan, while not impressing in the match against Australia, still created opportunities and found the keys to the "Socceroos" net. We believe that the bet on the "Victory of Uzbekistan" looks like a winning one. The team from Central Asia objectively has a stronger lineup.

