Blackpool vs Bolton prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024

Next week, the quarter-final matches of the Football League Trophy will take place. On Tuesday, January 30, Blackpool will face Bolton at their home stadium. The game is scheduled to kick off at 20:00 Central European Time.

Blackpool

To reach the quarter-finals, Blackpool defeated Barnsley and Burton, with both matches ending with the same scoreline of 2:1. Blackpool, representing League One in England, currently occupies the eighth position in the league table with 46 points after 29 rounds. In their last five matches, Blackpool secured three victories, had one draw, and suffered one defeat.

Bolton

Bolton, on their way to the quarter-finals, defeated Port Vale (2:0) and Accrington (3:1). The team, also from League One, is currently in the second position in the league table with 57 points after 27 matches. In their recent five matches, Bolton lost twice and won three times.

Head-to-Head History

In the first round of this season's League One, Bolton narrowly defeated Blackpool 1:0 at their home ground. Prior to that, they last played in 2020, with Blackpool winning 2:1. Overall, in their last five matches, Blackpool and Bolton exchanged two victories and played to a draw once.

Blackpool vs Bolton Prediction

Despite Blackpool playing at home, Bolton is one of the leaders in League One. I believe they will be eager to compete for another trophy. In my opinion, Bolton will be able to defeat Blackpool and advance to the semi-finals.