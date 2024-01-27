Cape Verde vs Mauritania prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024

Prediction on game Win Cape Verde Odds: 1.89 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

One of the encounters in the Round of 16 stage of the African Nations Cup will unfold on Monday evening at the "Felix Houphouet-Boigny" arena. The teams vying for a spot in the quarterfinals are Cape Verde and Mauritania. We present a forecast for this match from the experts at Dailysports.

Cape Verde

The national team of Cape Verde is an infrequent participant in major tournaments. The "Creoles" have only thrice participated in continental championships, yet, they are one of those squads from which surprises are always anticipated. Twice the "Blue Sharks" progressed through the group stage, notably reaching the top eight in 2013. The current edition is no exception. Placed in a highly challenging group, the Bubista team defeated Ghana and Mozambique, and in the concluding match, they went toe-to-toe with Egypt. Thanks to Teixeira's goal in the 9th compensatory minute of the second half, the "Creoles" avoided defeat and retained their top position in the group.

Mauritania

The national team of Mauritania has significantly improved in recent years and rightfully secured their place in the continental tournament for the third consecutive time. Furthermore, if in the past their journey concluded in the group stage, in the ongoing edition, Amir Abdou's team has made history by reaching the knockout stage for the first time. The coveted ticket to the Round of 16 for the Mourabitounes was clinched with a minimal victory over Algeria in the third match - 1:0. Defender Yali Dellahi authored the historic goal. Despite defeats to Burkina Faso and Angola in the opening fixtures, this proved sufficient for Amir Abdou's wards to be among the best "third-placed" teams.

Head-to-Head History

The last time these teams faced each other was in 2019, deciding the strongest in the semifinal stage of the African Nations Championship. After a goalless draw in the first leg, Mauritania secured a 2:1 victory on home soil.

Cape Verde vs Mauritania Prediction

Bookmakers clearly favor the Cape Verde national team in this encounter, assessing the probability of Bubista's proteges winning with a favorable coefficient around 2.0. It is peculiar to see such odds, as demonstrated in the match against Egypt, where the "Blue Sharks" proved they can compete evenly with top-tier opponents. The same cannot be said for Mauritania. Our prediction is "Cape Verde Victory."