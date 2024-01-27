RU RU NG NG KE KE
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Cape Verde vs Mauritania prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024

Cape Verde vs Mauritania prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024

David Flower David Flower Dailysports expert
Cape Verde vs Mauritania prediction
Cape Verde Cape Verde
Africa Cup of Nations 29 jan 2024, 12:00 Cape Verde - Mauritania
-
- : -
International, Abidjan, Felix Houphouet-Boigny
Mauritania Mauritania
Review Н2Н Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Cape Verde
Odds: 1.89

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

One of the encounters in the Round of 16 stage of the African Nations Cup will unfold on Monday evening at the "Felix Houphouet-Boigny" arena. The teams vying for a spot in the quarterfinals are Cape Verde and Mauritania. We present a forecast for this match from the experts at Dailysports.

Cape Verde

The national team of Cape Verde is an infrequent participant in major tournaments. The "Creoles" have only thrice participated in continental championships, yet, they are one of those squads from which surprises are always anticipated. Twice the "Blue Sharks" progressed through the group stage, notably reaching the top eight in 2013. The current edition is no exception. Placed in a highly challenging group, the Bubista team defeated Ghana and Mozambique, and in the concluding match, they went toe-to-toe with Egypt. Thanks to Teixeira's goal in the 9th compensatory minute of the second half, the "Creoles" avoided defeat and retained their top position in the group.

Mauritania

The national team of Mauritania has significantly improved in recent years and rightfully secured their place in the continental tournament for the third consecutive time. Furthermore, if in the past their journey concluded in the group stage, in the ongoing edition, Amir Abdou's team has made history by reaching the knockout stage for the first time. The coveted ticket to the Round of 16 for the Mourabitounes was clinched with a minimal victory over Algeria in the third match - 1:0. Defender Yali Dellahi authored the historic goal. Despite defeats to Burkina Faso and Angola in the opening fixtures, this proved sufficient for Amir Abdou's wards to be among the best "third-placed" teams.

Head-to-Head History

The last time these teams faced each other was in 2019, deciding the strongest in the semifinal stage of the African Nations Championship. After a goalless draw in the first leg, Mauritania secured a 2:1 victory on home soil.

Cape Verde vs Mauritania Prediction

Bookmakers clearly favor the Cape Verde national team in this encounter, assessing the probability of Bubista's proteges winning with a favorable coefficient around 2.0. It is peculiar to see such odds, as demonstrated in the match against Egypt, where the "Blue Sharks" proved they can compete evenly with top-tier opponents. The same cannot be said for Mauritania. Our prediction is "Cape Verde Victory."

Prediction on game Win Cape Verde
Odds: 1.89

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers prediction NBA Today, 19:30 Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024 Golden State Warriors Odds: 1.93 Los Angeles Lakers Recommended 1xBet
Sydney Kings vs Melbourne United prediction NBL Today, 23:00 Sydney Kings vs Melbourne United prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024 Sydney Kings Odds: 1.68 Melbourne United Bet now BetWinner
Macarthur FC vs Perth Glory prediction A-League Men Australia 28 jan 2024, 01:00 Macarthur vs Perth Glory prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024 Macarthur FC Odds: 1.88 Perth Glory Bet now MelBet
Yannick Sinner vs Daniil Medvedev prediction Australian Open 28 jan 2024, 03:30 Yannick Sinner vs Daniil Medvedev prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024 Yannick Sinner Odds: 1.86 Daniil Medvedev Recommended MelBet
Australia vs Indonesia prediction Asian Cup 28 jan 2024, 06:30 Australia vs Indonesia prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024 Australia Odds: 1.6 Indonesia Bet now 1xBet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Basketball news Today, 17:05 The Milwaukee Bucks have officially appointed a new coach Football news Today, 17:05 Nigeria, thanks to Lookman brace, defeated Cameroon and advanced to the quarterfinals of the AFCON Football news Today, 17:02 2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Schedule and Results Football news Today, 16:45 Milan missed out on a victory against Bologna in a match that featured three penalties Football news Today, 16:40 FIFA has officially confirmed Rubiales' disqualification Football news Today, 16:30 BREAKING! Xavi will leave Barcelona at the end of the season Football news Today, 16:27 FA Cup 2023-2024 Fourth round: schedule and results Boxing News Today, 15:58 Jake Paul will announce the name of his next opponent on January 30th Football news Today, 15:57 Newcastle dealt with Fulham and advanced to the fifth round of the FA Cup Football news Today, 15:31 The match between Wolfsburg and Koln was stopped due to a linesman's injury
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024 Basketball Today Sydney Kings vs Melbourne United prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024 Football 28 jan 2024 Macarthur vs Perth Glory prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024 Tennis 28 jan 2024 Yannick Sinner vs Daniil Medvedev prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024 Football 28 jan 2024 Australia vs Indonesia prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024 Football 28 jan 2024 West Bromwich – Wolverhampton prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024 Football 28 jan 2024 Celta Vigo vs Girona prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024 Football 28 jan 2024 QPR – Huddersfield prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024 Football 28 jan 2024 Watford vs Southampton prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024 Football 28 jan 2024 Liverpool vs Norwich prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024