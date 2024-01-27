RU RU NG NG KE KE
Getafe vs Granada prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024

Steven Perez
Getafe vs Granada prediction
La Liga 29 jan 2024, 14:00 Getafe - Granada
Getafe, Coliseum Alfonso Pérez
In the concluding match of the 22nd round of La Liga, Getafe will face Granada. The match is scheduled for Monday, January 29, and will commence at 21:00 Central European Time.

Getafe

The team lacks a certain level of consistency. In 20 La Liga matches, Getafe has accumulated 26 points, placing them in the tenth position in the league standings. In their last five matches, they secured only one victory, one draw, and suffered three defeats. In the previous round against Osasuna, Getafe managed to equalize from a 0:2 deficit but ultimately succumbed with a score of 2:3, conceding in the final ten minutes of regular time.

Granada

Evidently, the underdog of the current La Liga season. After 21 matches, Granada has gathered 11 points, surpassed only by Almería (six points). The team from Granada occupies the 19th position in La Liga, trailing the 17th spot by five points. In their last five matches, Granada won once and suffered four defeats. In the previous round, they narrowly lost to Atlético Madrid 0:1. Worth noting, in these four losses, Granada failed to score a single goal.

Head-to-Head History

In the first encounter this season, these teams played to a 1:1 draw, with both goals scored in the first half. Overall, in their last five meetings, the matches concluded with drawn results. Additionally, Granada and Getafe exchanged victories once.

Getafe vs Granada Prediction

Despite Granada's need to fight for survival, several factors are working against them. In all their away matches this season, they have garnered only one point, and in the last five matches, they scored only two goals. Therefore, my prediction for this match is a confident victory for Getafe.

