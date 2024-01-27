Fiorentina vs Inter prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.82 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

In the concluding Sunday match of Serie A, Fiorentina will face Inter, and our experts have analyzed the upcoming encounter, presenting their forecast.

Fiorentina

The season is unfolding favorably for the "Viola," currently placed fourth in the league and harboring aspirations for a Champions League spot. Additionally, they have progressed to the semifinals of the Coppa Italia. Their journey in the Italian Super Cup, however, faced a setback as they succumbed to a 0-3 defeat against Napoli in the semifinals. In the last Serie A fixture, Fiorentina failed to secure a victory at home against Udinese, resulting in a 2-2 draw where they had to rally to avoid defeat. While the club remains active in European competitions, their commitment to fully exerting themselves in the Conference League is uncertain.

Inter

The Milanese club is having a commendable season, although they find themselves stretched across multiple competitions. This week, Inter predictably claimed the Italian Super Cup by defeating Napoli 1-0 in the final. In Serie A, they currently occupy the second position, trailing Juventus by a single point with a game in hand. Inter's most recent league match took place two weeks ago away against Monza, where they convincingly secured a 5-1 victory.

Head-to-Head History

The first-round encounter between these sides was anticipated to be competitive, but Inter left no room for Fiorentina, securing a dominant 4-0 home victory.

Fiorentina vs Inter Prediction

We anticipate one of the key battles of the round, as two teams from the top-four clash. Inter is rightfully considered the favorite even away from home, displaying greater stability and occupying a higher position in the league table. The nature of the game remains unpredictable, ranging from an entertaining clash to a cautious display. Our chosen wager is both teams to score – yes.