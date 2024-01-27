RU RU NG NG KE KE
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Fiorentina vs Inter prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024

Fiorentina vs Inter prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024

Jason Collins Jason Collins Dailysports expert
Fiorentina vs Inter prediction
Fiorentina Fiorentina
Serie A Italy 28 jan 2024, 14:45 Fiorentina - Inter
-
- : -
Italy, Florence, Artemio Franchi, Firenze
Inter Inter
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.82

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

In the concluding Sunday match of Serie A, Fiorentina will face Inter, and our experts have analyzed the upcoming encounter, presenting their forecast.

Fiorentina

The season is unfolding favorably for the "Viola," currently placed fourth in the league and harboring aspirations for a Champions League spot. Additionally, they have progressed to the semifinals of the Coppa Italia. Their journey in the Italian Super Cup, however, faced a setback as they succumbed to a 0-3 defeat against Napoli in the semifinals. In the last Serie A fixture, Fiorentina failed to secure a victory at home against Udinese, resulting in a 2-2 draw where they had to rally to avoid defeat. While the club remains active in European competitions, their commitment to fully exerting themselves in the Conference League is uncertain.

Inter

The Milanese club is having a commendable season, although they find themselves stretched across multiple competitions. This week, Inter predictably claimed the Italian Super Cup by defeating Napoli 1-0 in the final. In Serie A, they currently occupy the second position, trailing Juventus by a single point with a game in hand. Inter's most recent league match took place two weeks ago away against Monza, where they convincingly secured a 5-1 victory.

Head-to-Head History

The first-round encounter between these sides was anticipated to be competitive, but Inter left no room for Fiorentina, securing a dominant 4-0 home victory.

Fiorentina vs Inter Prediction

We anticipate one of the key battles of the round, as two teams from the top-four clash. Inter is rightfully considered the favorite even away from home, displaying greater stability and occupying a higher position in the league table. The nature of the game remains unpredictable, ranging from an entertaining clash to a cautious display. Our chosen wager is both teams to score – yes.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.82

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Juventus vs Empoli prediction Serie A Italy Today, 12:00 Juventus vs Empoli prediction and betting tips on January 27, 2024 Juventus Odds: 1.98 Empoli Recommended MelBet
Angola vs Namibia prediction Africa Cup of Nations Today, 12:00 Angola vs Namibia prediction and betting tips on January 27, 2024 Angola Odds: 1.78 Namibia Bet now 1xBet
Barcelona vs Villarreal prediction LaLiga Spain Today, 12:30 Barcelona vs Villarreal prediction and betting tips on January 27, 2024 Barcelona Odds: 1.57 Villarreal Bet now 1xBet
Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Moenchengladbach prediction Bundesliga Germany Today, 12:30 Bayer vs Borussia Monchengladbach prediction and betting tips on January 27, 2024 Bayer Leverkusen Odds: 1.92 Borussia Moenchengladbach Recommended 1xBet
Fulham vs Newcastle prediction FA Cup England Today, 14:00 Fulham vs Newcastle prediction and betting tips on January 27, 2024 Fulham Odds: 2.29 Newcastle Bet now MelBet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Football news Today, 10:08 The legendary Croatian footballer is on the verge of relocating to Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 09:59 Chelsea is demanding an astronomical sum for Gallagher Football news Today, 09:39 Ipswich sensationally lost against a representative from the sixth division in the FA Cup Football news Today, 09:33 FA Cup 2023-2024 Fourth round: schedule and results Tennis news Today, 09:08 "I did not want to be a caliph for an hour". Sabalenka shared her thoughts on winning the AS Open Football news Today, 08:58 Senegal vs. Ivory Coast: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel Football news Today, 08:32 January transfer window 2024: Every confirmed English Premier League deal Football news Today, 08:10 Victor Osimhen has his sights set on Chelsea. The striker wants to change clubs in the summer Football news Today, 07:35 Qatar – Palestine: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel Football news Today, 06:51 “I will sleep better”. Pep Guardiola speaks out about Jurgen Klopp's departure
Sport Predictions
Football Today Juventus vs Empoli prediction and betting tips on January 27, 2024 Football Today Angola vs Namibia prediction and betting tips on January 27, 2024 Football Today Barcelona vs Villarreal prediction and betting tips on January 27, 2024 Football Today Bayer vs Borussia Monchengladbach prediction and betting tips on January 27, 2024 Football Today Fulham vs Newcastle prediction and betting tips on January 27, 2024 Football Today Milan vs Bologna prediction and betting tips on January 27, 2024 Football Today Nigeria vs Cameroon prediction and betting tips on January 27, 2024 Basketball Today Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024 Basketball Today Sydney Kings vs Melbourne United prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024 Football 28 jan 2024 Macarthur vs Perth Glory prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024