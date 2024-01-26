Liverpool vs Norwich prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024

Prediction on game Total over 3.5 Odds: 1.62 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

In the FA Cup Round of 32, Liverpool will take on Norwich at Anfield. The match prognosis for these teams has been meticulously prepared by the analysts at DailySports.

Liverpool

Liverpool, the current Premier League leader with 48 points after 21 matches, has become a focal point of discussion among all clubs, with the official announcement of Jurgen Klopp's departure at the end of the season. Liverpool has remained unbeaten in the league since September 30 and has reached the final of the English League Cup. Over the weekend, Liverpool convincingly defeated Bournemouth 4:0. In the previous round of the FA Cup, Liverpool triumphed in a top match against Arsenal (2:0).

Norwich

Norwich is in contention for a top-6 spot in the Championship, currently holding the eighth position. Over the weekend, the "Canaries" suffered a 0:1 defeat against Leeds, marking their first loss in the last 5 matches. In the 1/32 finals, Norwich overcame Bristol Rovers from the third tier with a 3:1 victory.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

Norwich has not defeated Liverpool since 1993 – a streak of 18 consecutive matches

Two years ago, Liverpool eliminated Norwich in the 1/8 finals of the FA Cup

Throughout history, Norwich has won only 14 out of 64 matches against Liverpool

Match Prediction for Liverpool vs. Norwich

Liverpool is in outstanding form, and Norwich is considered one of their favored opponents. This match is expected to feature a high-scoring affair. We predict that there will be more than 4 goals in the game.