Watford vs Southampton prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024

In the FA Cup Round of 32, two representatives from the Championship will clash as Watford hosts Southampton on their home turf. The match prognosis for these teams has been meticulously prepared by the analysts at DailySports.

Watford

Watford currently occupies the ninth position in the Championship this season. The "Hornets" have remained unbeaten in five consecutive matches, securing a 1:1 draw away against Bristol City over the weekend. However, Watford has failed to secure a victory in any of their last four home matches. In the previous round of the FA Cup, Valerien Ismael's team triumphed over the modest Chesterfield (2:1).

Southampton

Southampton is in remarkable form, having not suffered a defeat in 21 consecutive matches. In their last three games across all competitions, they have emerged victorious with a combined scoreline of 11:1: a 4:0 win against Walsall in the FA Cup Round of 64, a 4:0 victory against Sheffield Wednesday, and a 3:1 result against Swansea. The "Saints" currently hold the third position in the Championship, trailing Ipswich by only 1 point.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

Watford has won only 2 out of the last 17 encounters against Southampton.

In the 20th round of the Championship, these teams played to a 1:1 draw.

In the 39 matches between these teams, Southampton holds the advantage with 16 victories to Watford's 12.

Match Prediction for Watford vs. Southampton

Given the attacking prowess displayed by both Watford and Southampton this season, it is anticipated that this match will witness goals from both sides.