Urawa Reds vs Yokohama F. Marinos prediction and betting tips on October 15, 2023

Urawa Red Diamonds vs Yokohama F.Marinos prediction
Urawa Red Diamonds Urawa Red Diamonds
League Cup Japan 15 oct 2023, 04:00
Yokohama F.Marinos Yokohama F.Marinos
Prediction on game Total under 3
Urawa Reds will compete with Yokohama F. Marinos in the second semi-final match of the YBC Levain Cup. The battle will take place on Sunday, October 15, at Saitama Stadium, and will start at 10:00 CET

Urawa Reds


Urawa Reds can boast of excellent achievements in its history. Taking into account the inner arena, the team collected 14 trophies and also became the strongest club in Asia three times. It was as the winner of the Asian Champions League that Urawa Reds became the first Japanese club to take part in the Club World Cup (in 2007). By the way, the team took the 3rd place then.

Speaking about the current season, Urawa Reds, without claims to the title, is in the 3rd place in the J1 League championship. As for the YBC Levain Cup, Urawa made 2 defeats in the battles against Gamba from Osaka. And the start of the Asian Champions League brought a draw in the struggle with the Chinese rival, Wuhan Three Towns, and then defeated Vietnamese Hanoi with a 6-0 score.

Yokohama F. Marinos


The team was created in 1972 under the name of Nissan Motors. It is the Nissan company that owns a controlling stake in this football club. Yokohama Marinos is a 7-time Japanese champion and a 7-time Emperor’s Cup winner. Moreover, the club won the Asian Champions League in 1993.

Yokohama Marinos is the current champion of Japan. Speaking about this season, it is in the 2nd place of the J1 League. There are 4 points to Vissel Kobe and 5 matches left.

As for the YBC Levain Cup, the team beat strong Sapporo in the 2-match confrontation and also made a good start in the Asian Champions League. Marinos took a victory over Shandong Taishan and was defeated by Incheon.


Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches


• Urawa is unbeaten in 16 home matches in a row.
• Yokohama has got 2 away wins in a row.
• Marinos won on the field of Urawa more than four years ago.

Prediction


Speaking about the first semi-final battle, Yokohama achieved a minimal victory thanks to a penalty in the middle of the second half of the game. Taking into account the higher mentioned success, bookmakers believe that Marinos will qualify for the final. I think that the opponents will play a cautious match with a minimum of scoring chances. My bet is “total: under 3.0”.

