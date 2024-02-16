RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions TS Galaxy vs Golden Arrows prediction and betting tips on February 18, 2024

TS Galaxy vs Golden Arrows prediction and betting tips on February 18, 2024

Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports expert
TS Galaxy vs Lamontville Golden Arrows prediction
TS Galaxy TS Galaxy
Premier League South Africa 18 feb 2024, 10:45 TS Galaxy - Lamontville Golden Arrows
-
- : -
South Africa,
Lamontville Golden Arrows Lamontville Golden Arrows
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win TS Galaxy
Odds: 2.3

The concluding match of the 18th round of the Premier League of the Republic of South Africa will be the encounter between TS Galaxy and Golden Arrows. This fixture is set to commence at 16:45 Central European Time on Sunday, February 18.

TS Galaxy

Currently occupying the ninth position in the Premier League table of South Africa, the team has accumulated 21 points from 15 rounds. In their last five matches, they secured three victories and suffered two defeats. In their recent home fixture, they succumbed to a 3-4 defeat.

Golden Arrows

With a two-point advantage over TS Galaxy, Golden Arrows holds the seventh position in the league table, amassing 23 points from 16 matches. In their previous five games, Golden Arrows secured only one victory while enduring four defeats. Notably, they were awarded a technical victory of 3-0 in their recent fixture.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

  • TS Galaxy has previously defeated Golden Arrows this season with a scoreline of 2-0.
  • TS Galaxy has scored at least one goal in their last seven consecutive matches.

TS Galaxy vs Golden Arrows Prediction

The gap between the teams in the Premier League table of South Africa is minimal, just two points. However, considering the recent results and the venue of this match, I am inclined to wager on the victory of the hosts, TS Galaxy, at odds of 2.3.

