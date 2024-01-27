RU RU NG NG KE KE
Main Predictions Tajikistan vs UAE prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024

Tajikistan vs UAE prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024

Tajikistan vs UAE prediction
Tajikistan Tajikistan
Asian Cup 28 jan 2024, 11:00 Tajikistan - UAE
-
- : -
International, Al-Rayyan, Ahmed bin Ali Stadium
UAE UAE
Prediction on game Total under 2,5
Odds: 1.52

On January 28, Tajikistan and the United Arab Emirates will engage in their Round of 16 encounter in the Asian Cup. Our analysts have prepared an exclusive forecast for the battle between these opponents.

Tajikistan

Progressing from the group stage is a commendable achievement for Tajikistan, especially given the challenging nature of their group. In the opening fixture, the team secured a goalless draw against China, despite being considered slight underdogs. Tajikistan then suffered a 0-1 defeat to the group favorites, Qatar, in their second match. The decisive moment came in the final game against Lebanon, where Tajikistan conceded early in the second half but capitalized on the opponent's red card advantage, scoring the winning goal in the 90+2 minute to secure a 2-1 victory and claim the third spot in the group.

United Arab Emirates

The tournament has proven to be a challenging endeavor for the UAE, starting with a convincing 3-1 victory over Hong Kong, followed by a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Palestine, during which they spent a significant portion of the match with a numerical disadvantage. In their last group stage match, the team succumbed to a 1-2 defeat against group leaders Iran. Despite collecting four points, the UAE secured the second spot in the group, narrowly edging out Palestine based on goal difference. While the UAE can be considered a decent mid-tier team, they are not among the top contenders for tournament victory.

Head-to-Head History

Prior encounters between these opponents have only occurred in friendly matches, with a 0-0 draw in the previous year and a 3-2 victory for the UAE in 2020.

Tajikistan vs UAE Prediction

Although the UAE is regarded as the favorite in this pairing, Tajikistan is certainly not an opponent to be taken lightly. Expect a hard-fought battle with few clear-cut opportunities. The emphasis will be on securing a favorable result, with both teams aiming to play defensively. We consider a wager on the total goals being less than 2.5 as viable in this context.

Prediction on game Total under 2,5
Odds: 1.52

