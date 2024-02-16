RU RU NG NG
Sydney vs Adelaide United prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024

Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports expert
Sydney FC vs Adelaide United prediction
Sydney FC Sydney FC
A-League Men Australia 17 feb 2024, 02:00 Sydney FC - Adelaide United
-
- : -
Australia, Sydney, Netstrata Jubilee Stadium
Adelaide United Adelaide United
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
On Saturday, February 17th, the matches of the 17th round of the A-League will continue. Among them, Sydney will host Adelaide United on their home turf. The match is set to commence at 8:00 Central European Time.

Sydney

The team persists in their pursuit for a playoff spot in the A-League. Currently, Sydney FC has accumulated 23 points after 16 matches, securing the sixth position in the league standings. Notably, they trail the second position by merely five points. In their previous five matches, Sydney FC emerged victorious twice, drew twice, and suffered one defeat. In their latest encounter, they triumphed over Central Coast Mariners away from home with a scoreline of 3-1.

Adelaide United

The collective endeavors to contend for a playoff spot in the A-League. Presently occupying the ninth position, Adelaide United has garnered 19 points from 16 matches. In their recent five matches, Adelaide United suffered only one defeat, secured two victories, and drew twice.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

  • In the current season, Sydney and Adelaide have already faced each other twice. Sydney FC emerged victorious once with a scoreline of 5-1, while Adelaide United triumphed in another encounter with a scoreline of 4-3.
  • Sydney FC remains undefeated in four consecutive matches.
  • Adelaide United has been unable to secure a victory for three consecutive matches.

Sydney vs Adelaide United prediction

Considering the form of both teams and their respective standings, I will place my bet on Sydney FC to win at odds of 1.72.

Prediction on game Win Sydney FC
Odds: 1.72

