Swansea City vs Ipswich Town prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024

In the 33rd round of the Championship, Swansea will host Ipswich at home. The match forecast has been prepared by analysts at Dailysports.

Swansea

Swansea continues to battle for survival, although they have distanced themselves from the relegation zone by 7 points. The "Swans" currently occupy the 17th position, and their recent performance has been nothing short of dismal. In the previous round, Swansea suffered a humiliating 0-4 defeat to Leeds in a home match, and in the last five Championship matches, they have only managed to accumulate 3 points – a victory against Hull City in the 31st round. Thrice in these five matches, Swansea conceded at least three goals.

Ipswich

The team that returned to the Championship only at the end of the previous season shocked in the first half of the current season. For a long time, the "Tractor Boys" held the second position, but in recent times, they have stumbled a bit, dropping to the fourth position. However, Ipswich is only 3 points behind the second position. In the last 10 matches, Ipswich has won only twice, but the 4-0 victory over Millwall on Wednesday should instill optimism among the team's fans.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

In the last 9 matches between these teams, Ipswich has won only twice.

In the 16th round of the current season, Ipswich defeated Swansea 2-0.

Swansea vs Ipswich prediction

The resounding victory over Millwall in the previous round indicates that Ipswich is approaching a return to their best form. I predict that in this game, Kieran McKenna's team will secure three points.