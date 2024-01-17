Sydney FC vs Newcastle Jets United prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.5 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

The match of the 13th round of the Australian Championship will feature a confrontation between Sydney FC and Newcastle Jets United. This game will feature representatives from the bottom of the table, who urgently need to gain tournament points. The meeting will take place on January 19, 2024.

Sydney FC

In the last round, this team played against Adelaide United and was defeated with a score of 3:4. In that match, Sydney FC lost with a score of 1:4 and almost saved the situation, but they were one goal short.

Based on the results of 12 rounds, this team is in ninth place in the standings and in the last five matches they gained two wins and three defeats. Sydney FC remains the only team in the table that has yet to draw a game this season.

Overall, Sydney FC doesn't look like a relegation candidate, but the team's inconsistent results have been very frustrating this season.

Newcastle Jets United

In the last round, Newcastle Jets United played against Brisbane Roar and were defeated, remaining at the bottom of the standings.

Based on the results of 12 matches played, the team is in tenth place in the standings and has only won one victory in the last five matches. Newcastle Jets United's performances are far from ideal, making it extremely difficult to bet on their games. The only good thing is that this team scores in almost every match, although they concede even more often.

History of the confrontation

Sydney FC have won their last two head-to-head matches against Newcastle Jets United. Both matches ended with a score of 2:0.

Prediction for the match Sydney FC - Newcastle Jets United

Sydney is hungry for revenge for the defeat in the last round and will try to defeat the opponent on their home field. At the same time, Newcastle Jets United will try to hold on, but the Jets' defense may not be able to withstand the onslaught of the opponents. I bet that both teams will score.