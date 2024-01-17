RU RU NG NG KE KE
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Sydney FC vs Newcastle Jets United prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024

Sydney FC vs Newcastle Jets United prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024

Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
Sydney FC vs Newcastle Jets prediction
Sydney FC Sydney FC
A-League Men Australia 19 jan 2024, 03:45 Sydney FC - Newcastle Jets
-
- : -
Australia, Sydney, Netstrata Jubilee Stadium
Newcastle Jets Newcastle Jets
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.5

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

The match of the 13th round of the Australian Championship will feature a confrontation between Sydney FC and Newcastle Jets United. This game will feature representatives from the bottom of the table, who urgently need to gain tournament points. The meeting will take place on January 19, 2024.

Sydney FC

In the last round, this team played against Adelaide United and was defeated with a score of 3:4. In that match, Sydney FC lost with a score of 1:4 and almost saved the situation, but they were one goal short.

Based on the results of 12 rounds, this team is in ninth place in the standings and in the last five matches they gained two wins and three defeats. Sydney FC remains the only team in the table that has yet to draw a game this season.

Overall, Sydney FC doesn't look like a relegation candidate, but the team's inconsistent results have been very frustrating this season.

Newcastle Jets United

In the last round, Newcastle Jets United played against Brisbane Roar and were defeated, remaining at the bottom of the standings.

Based on the results of 12 matches played, the team is in tenth place in the standings and has only won one victory in the last five matches. Newcastle Jets United's performances are far from ideal, making it extremely difficult to bet on their games. The only good thing is that this team scores in almost every match, although they concede even more often.

History of the confrontation

Sydney FC have won their last two head-to-head matches against Newcastle Jets United. Both matches ended with a score of 2:0.

Prediction for the match Sydney FC - Newcastle Jets United

Sydney is hungry for revenge for the defeat in the last round and will try to defeat the opponent on their home field. At the same time, Newcastle Jets United will try to hold on, but the Jets' defense may not be able to withstand the onslaught of the opponents. I bet that both teams will score.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.5

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Elina Svitolina vs Victoria Tomova prediction Australian Open Today, 23:00 Elina Svitolina vs Victoria Tomova prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 Elina Svitolina Odds: 1.71 Victoria Tomova Recommended 1хБет
Varvara Gracheva vs Dayana Yastremska prediction Australian Open Today, 23:30 Varvara Gracheva vs Dayana Yastremska prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 Varvara Gracheva Odds: 1.8 Dayana Yastremska Bet now 1хБет
Illawarra Hawks vs Cairns Taipans prediction NBL 18 jan 2024, 02:30 Illawarra Hawks v Cairns Taipans prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 Odds: 1.83 Bet now Мелбет
Brisbane Roar FC vs Macarthur FC prediction A-League Men Australia 18 jan 2024, 03:45 Brisbane Roar v Macarthur prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 Brisbane Roar FC Odds: 1.58 Macarthur FC Recommended BetWinner
Anadolu Efes vs Barcelona prediction EuroLeague 18 jan 2024, 11:30 Anadolu Efes vs Barcelona prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 Anadolu Efes Odds: 1.62 Barcelona Bet now 1хБет
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:32 Everton and Norwich emerged victorious over their opponents in the replay of the FA Cup Football news Today, 17:25 Girona easily advanced in the Copa del Rey, defeating Rayo without any complications Football news Today, 17:06 Celta Vigo and Real Sociedad have advanced to the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey Football news Today, 17:06 EPL club needs Kimmich; Barcelona is in negotiations with Michel. Top transfer news for January 17 Football news Today, 17:01 2023 Africa Cup of Nations: Schedule and Results Football news Today, 16:57 AFCON. DR Congo and Zambia failed to determine the stronger side Basketball news Today, 16:51 The assistant of Golden State’s coach, Dejan Milojević, has passed away Football news Today, 16:19 Chaos at the AFCON match. Zambia scores against DR Congo from 30 meters. PHOTO Football news Today, 15:57 Several AS Roma players found themselves embroiled in a conflict with Mourinho Football news Today, 15:33 Brentford has officially announced the loan signing of a defender from Tottenham
Sport Predictions
Tennis Today Elina Svitolina vs Victoria Tomova prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 Tennis Today Varvara Gracheva vs Dayana Yastremska prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 Basketball 18 jan 2024 Illawarra Hawks v Cairns Taipans prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 Football 18 jan 2024 Brisbane Roar v Macarthur prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 Basketball 18 jan 2024 Anadolu Efes vs Barcelona prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 Football 18 jan 2024 Ivory Coast vs Nigeria prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 by Oliver White Basketball 18 jan 2024 Virtus Bologna vs ASVEL prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 Football 18 jan 2024 Unionistas vs Barcelona prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 Football 18 jan 2024 Famalicão vs Braga prediction and betting tips on January 18, 2024 Football 18 jan 2024 Napoli vs Fiorentina prediction and betting tips on 18/01/2024