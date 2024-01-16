Tajikistan vs Qatar prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 2.35 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

In the match of the second round of the group stage of the Asian Cup, the tournament hosts, the Qatar national team, will play against the Tajikistan national team. There are clear favorites in this confrontation and these are the players of the Qatari team. The match will take place on January 17, 2024.

Tajikistan

In the first round of the group stage, this team survived a goalless draw with China and will now try to snatch points from the formidable Qatar. It is obvious that Tajikistan is approaching the game with the hosts of the tournament as an outsider, although this team is capable of delivering a surprise.

In the last five matches in all tournaments, Tajikistan has never lost, regularly scoring against its opponents. I do not rule out that they will also be able to hit the goal of the Qatar national team, although it will be extremely difficult to do this with the support of other people’s stands.

Qatar

This team is among the favorites of the tournament, although the home championship factor plays a huge role in this. In the first round, Qatar played against the Lebanese national team and easily beat the opponent with a score of 3:0.

If Qatar wins the second game of the group stage, it will guarantee itself a place in the playoffs of the tournament. By the way, a draw result may be enough to leave the group, but the results of other matches will be important for this.

History of the confrontation

The teams played each other three times and Qatar had two victories, with one victory for the Tajiks.

Prediction for the match Tajikistan – Qatar

I believe that the game will not be easy for Qatar. I will bet on both teams to score, as I believe in the attacking potential of Tajikistan.