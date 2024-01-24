RU RU NG NG KE KE
South Korea vs Malaysia prediction and betting tips on January 25, 2024

South Korea vs Malaysia prediction
Asian Cup 25 jan 2024, 06:30 South Korea - Malaysia
Al Wakrah, Al Janoub Stadium
Prediction on game W1(-2)
Odds: 1.61
1xBet Promo Code
1x_702741 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

On January 25th, in the context of the third round of the group stage of the Asian Cup, South Korea will face Malaysia. An exclusive match forecast for these opponents has been compiled by our site's analysts.

South Korea

The South Korean national team rightfully stands as one of the contenders for victory in this tournament. Currently, the team occupies the second position in their quartet, trailing behind Jordan only in goal difference. In the opening fixture, the Koreans defeated Bahrain with a fair 3-1 score. Despite showcasing superior gameplay against Jordan in the second match, they narrowly lost, leveling the score only in extra time – a 2-2 draw. Regardless of the outcomes, South Korea is assured of progressing from the group, but they will undoubtedly strive to do so from the top position.

Malaysia

After two rounds, Malaysia has affirmed its status as the primary underdog in their group, failing to secure any points. They suffered a 0-4 defeat against Jordan in the first round, contrary to expectations of a competitive showdown. In the second encounter against Bahrain, there were promising chances to secure points, but their opponent snatched victory in the 90+5th minute. Presently, the team languishes at the bottom of the group, with no possibility of altering their fate, regardless of the results in the third round. Malaysia is unequivocally exiting the tournament.

Head-to-Head History

Historical statistics indicate a significant advantage in head-to-head encounters for South Korea, although these teams have not faced each other since 1989.

Match Prediction for South Korea vs Malaysia

Facing opponents of contrasting calibers, bookmakers harbor no doubt about South Korea's triumph. For Malaysia, all is lost, coupled with the challenge of confronting a formidable adversary. Expecting complete domination from the Koreans, who are anticipated to secure victory with a comfortable margin, we place our bet on their success with a handicap of -2 goals.

