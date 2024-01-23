RU RU NG NG KE KE
Bournemouth vs Swansea City prediction and betting tips on January 25, 2024

Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
Bournemouth vs Swansea prediction
Bournemouth Bournemouth
FA Cup England 25 jan 2024, 14:45 Bournemouth - Swansea
-
- : -
England, Bournemouth, Vitality Stadium
Swansea Swansea
Review Н2Н Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - No
Odds: 1.84

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

In the 1/16 finals of the FA Cup, Bournemouth will face Swansea at home. The match forecast for these opponents has been prepared by DailySports analysts.

Bournemouth

Bournemouth had a slow start to the season, but from November 11 to December 26, they had an incredible run in the English Premier League: 6 wins and 1 draw. However, in the two previous league games, the "Cherries" suffered defeats against top teams: Tottenham (1-3) and Liverpool (0-4). Over the weekend, Andoni Iraola's team put up a good fight against Liverpool in the first half, leading to a 0-0 score, but conceded four goals in the second half. In the FA Cup 1/32 round, Bournemouth made an impressive comeback. They were trailing 0-2 against Queens Park Rangers but managed to secure a 3-2 victory.

Swansea

Swansea was considered one of the candidates for relegation from the Championship, but the Welsh team managed to start this year well and distance themselves from the relegation zone by 9 points. Currently, Swansea is in 16th place. Over the weekend, Luke Williams' team had no chance against Southampton, losing 1-3. In the previous round of the FA Cup, the "Swans" comfortably defeated Morecambe (2-0) from the fourth tier.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

  • Bournemouth has not lost to Swansea since 2007. Since then, the teams have played 12 matches in three different divisions.
  • In this season, Bournemouth eliminated Swansea from the EFL Cup with a score of 3-2.
  • Throughout its history, Bournemouth has only advanced beyond the 1/32 finals of the FA Cup twice.
  • Swansea has reached the quarter-finals of the FA Cup twice in history.

Match prediction for Bournemouth vs. Swansea

Bournemouth's attack has looked convincing this season, especially in home matches, while Swansea has struggled to score. It is highly likely that the "Cherries" will not concede in this game.

