Boston Bruins vs Carolina Hurricanes prediction and betting tips on January 25, 2024

Boston Bruins vs Carolina Hurricanes prediction and betting tips on January 25, 2024

Boston Bruins vs Carolina Hurricanes prediction
NHL 24 jan 2024, 18:00 Boston Bruins - Carolina Hurricanes
TD Garden, Boston
Prediction on game Win Boston Bruins
Odds: 2.09

In the upcoming fixture of the National Hockey League's regular season, the Boston Bruins are set to face the Carolina Hurricanes. This contest is scheduled to take place during the night of December 25th at the TD Garden arena in Boston, commencing at 1:00 Central European Time.

Read more: Detroit Red Wings vs Dallas Stars prediction and betting tips on January 24, 2024

Boston Bruins

The Bruins, commonly known as the "Bears," continue to showcase stellar performances in the regular season. Currently, the Boston squad boasts 67 points after 46 matches, leading the standings in the Eastern Conference. In their last five encounters, the Bruins have remained undefeated. A scoring spectacle unfolded in their match against Montreal, where Boston netted nine goals against the Canadian team.

The team is relatively unhampered by injuries, with only Milan Lucic, a forward in the fourth line, set to miss this game. Nevertheless, he has participated in only four matches this season.

Carolina Hurricanes

The Hurricanes currently occupy the fifth position in the Eastern Conference, amassing 55 points from 45 matches. Their lead over the ninth spot is a mere four points, intensifying the competition for a playoff berth. Carolina is in the midst of a heated battle for postseason contention, securing three victories and conceding twice in their last five encounters.

Although the injury list is not extensive, three players are pivotal for the Hurricanes. Forward Andrei Svechnikov, who has accumulated 30 points in 29 regular-season matches, is at risk of missing the game. Additionally, goaltenders Frederik Andersen and Pyotr Kochetkov will be absent. The goal is currently guarded by the 34-year-old Antti Raanta, who commenced the season in the AHL.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

  • Boston Bruins are on a winning streak of five matches.
  • Boston boasts the top record in the Eastern Conference for victories on home turf, with 22 wins and 35 points. Conversely, Carolina holds the seventh position for away games, amassing 25 points in 23 matches.
  • In this season, the teams will engage in their first regular-season matchup. In the last five encounters, Boston secured three victories, while Carolina won twice. Considering the six games played, the scoreline is level at 3:3.

Prediction

Boston is currently in remarkable form, consistently delivering strong performances in the regular season for the second consecutive year. Carolina, on the other hand, exhibits less stability at this stage of the season, coupled with relatively modest away game statistics. Considering Boston's confident home game performances, my prediction leans towards a victory for the Boston Bruins in regulation time at 2.09.

