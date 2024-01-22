RU RU NG NG KE KE
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Detroit Red Wings vs Dallas Stars prediction and betting tips on January 24, 2024

Detroit Red Wings vs Dallas Stars prediction and betting tips on January 24, 2024

Steven Perez Steven Perez Dailysports expert
Detroit Red Wings vs Dallas Stars prediction
Detroit Red Wings Detroit Red Wings
NHL 23 jan 2024, 18:00 Detroit Red Wings - Dallas Stars
Detroit, Little Caesars Arena
Dallas Stars Dallas Stars
Prediction on game Win Detroit Red Wings
Odds: 2.84

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

On Wednesday night, January 24, another match of the National Hockey League's regular championship will unfold between the Detroit Red Wings and the Dallas Stars. The game will take place at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit and will commence at 1:00 Central European Time.

Read on: New Jersey Devils vs Vegas Golden Knights prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit has displayed rather uneven results in recent matches. However, in the last five games, they secured three victories and suffered two defeats. Prior to this, they achieved six triumphs in eight matches. The Red Wings currently hold the eighth position in the Eastern Conference and have 51 points after 45 games, firmly entrenched in the playoff race.

Detroit doesn't face a critical situation with injured players; only three hockeyists missed the game against Carolina. However, one of them is Patrick Kane, who joined the "wings" this season. The leading scorer in goals and assists is Dylan Larkin, amassing 40 points and ranking 50th among the top goal scorers.

Dallas Stars

The team from Texas has a much simpler tournament situation. Dallas occupies the fourth position with 59 points in 45 games. In their last five encounters, they secured three victories and suffered two defeats. In the last game, Dallas dominated the New Jersey Devils with a 6-2 score.

They have even fewer injured players than Detroit – only two. The leading scorer is Jason Robertson, ranking 22nd in the goal scorers list with 47 points in goals and assists.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

  • Detroit's three-game winning streak came to an end. Dallas, in recent matches, follows a pattern of two victories and one defeat.
  • Red Wings hold the eighth position in points earned at home – 26 points in 22 matches. Stars are in the fourth position in the Western Conference for away victories, garnering 29 points in 21 games.
  • The teams already clashed in this season, playing in Dallas on December 23, where the Texas team emerged victorious with a 6-3 score. In their last five matches, the Stars secured five victories, three of which were in regulation.

Prediction

For Dallas, Detroit is a comfortable opponent, considering their recent matchups. However, any winning streak sooner or later comes to an end. The "wings" are fighting for a playoff spot and playing on their home turf. Considering this, I will take the risk and place a bet on Detroit's victory in regulation at 2.84.

Prediction on game Win Detroit Red Wings
Odds: 2.84

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Aris Limassol vs Anorthosis prediction 1. Division Cyprus Today, 12:00 Aris vs Anorthosis prediction and betting tips on January 22, 2024 Aris Limassol Odds: 1.98 Anorthosis Recommended 1хБет
AEK Larnaca vs Pafos FC prediction 1. Division Cyprus Today, 12:00 AEK Larnaca vs Pafos prediction and betting tips on January 22, 2024 AEK Larnaca Odds: 1.78 Pafos FC Bet now 1хБет
SSC Napoli vs Inter prediction Italian Super Cup Today, 14:00 Napoli vs Inter prediction and betting tips on January 22, 2024 SSC Napoli Odds: 1.61 Inter Bet now MelBet
Leganes vs Burgos CF prediction Segunda Division Spain Today, 14:30 Leganés vs Burgos prediction and betting tips on January 22, 2024 Leganes Odds: 1.7 Burgos CF Recommended 1хБет
Granada vs Atletico Madrid prediction LaLiga Spain Today, 15:00 Granada vs Atlético Madrid prediction and betting tips on January 22, 2024 Granada Odds: 1.735 Atletico Madrid Bet now MelBet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Football news Today, 09:35 Mourinho may return to Italy. The club interested in the Portuguese is known Football news Today, 09:00 The head coach of Chelsea responded to the interest in his player Football news Today, 08:58 Incredible result. Allegri won his anniversary match in Serie A Football news Today, 08:43 The Ballon d'Or winner may return to his first major club. Football news Today, 08:24 Newcastle player is ready to move to Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 07:54 Lazio has set its sights on a winger from a Premier League club Football news Today, 07:53 Atletico tries to sign Belgian football's biggest talent Football news Today, 07:14 Bayern Munich refused to let go of their forward Football news Today, 07:11 It's already a crisis. Another star wants to leave Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 07:00 Eurotrip. Marvelous La Liga, racism in Italy, and another failure of Bayern
Sport Predictions
Football Today Aris vs Anorthosis prediction and betting tips on January 22, 2024 Football Today AEK Larnaca vs Pafos prediction and betting tips on January 22, 2024 Football Today Napoli vs Inter prediction and betting tips on January 22, 2024 Football Today Leganés vs Burgos prediction and betting tips on January 22, 2024 Football Today Granada vs Atlético Madrid prediction and betting tips on January 22, 2024 Boxing Today Ken Shiro vs Carlos Canizales prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024 Hockey Today New Jersey Devils vs Vegas Golden Knights prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024 Basketball Today Dallas Mavericks vs Boston Celtics prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024 Tennis Today Marta Kostyuk vs Coco Gauff prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024 Boxing 23 jan 2024 Artem Dalakyan vs Seigo Akui prediction and betting tips on January 23, 2024