Detroit Red Wings vs Dallas Stars prediction and betting tips on January 24, 2024

On Wednesday night, January 24, another match of the National Hockey League's regular championship will unfold between the Detroit Red Wings and the Dallas Stars. The game will take place at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit and will commence at 1:00 Central European Time.

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit has displayed rather uneven results in recent matches. However, in the last five games, they secured three victories and suffered two defeats. Prior to this, they achieved six triumphs in eight matches. The Red Wings currently hold the eighth position in the Eastern Conference and have 51 points after 45 games, firmly entrenched in the playoff race.

Detroit doesn't face a critical situation with injured players; only three hockeyists missed the game against Carolina. However, one of them is Patrick Kane, who joined the "wings" this season. The leading scorer in goals and assists is Dylan Larkin, amassing 40 points and ranking 50th among the top goal scorers.

Dallas Stars

The team from Texas has a much simpler tournament situation. Dallas occupies the fourth position with 59 points in 45 games. In their last five encounters, they secured three victories and suffered two defeats. In the last game, Dallas dominated the New Jersey Devils with a 6-2 score.

They have even fewer injured players than Detroit – only two. The leading scorer is Jason Robertson, ranking 22nd in the goal scorers list with 47 points in goals and assists.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

Detroit's three-game winning streak came to an end. Dallas, in recent matches, follows a pattern of two victories and one defeat.

Red Wings hold the eighth position in points earned at home – 26 points in 22 matches. Stars are in the fourth position in the Western Conference for away victories, garnering 29 points in 21 games.

The teams already clashed in this season, playing in Dallas on December 23, where the Texas team emerged victorious with a 6-3 score. In their last five matches, the Stars secured five victories, three of which were in regulation.

Prediction

For Dallas, Detroit is a comfortable opponent, considering their recent matchups. However, any winning streak sooner or later comes to an end. The "wings" are fighting for a playoff spot and playing on their home turf. Considering this, I will take the risk and place a bet on Detroit's victory in regulation at 2.84.