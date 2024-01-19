RU RU NG NG KE KE
South Korea vs Jordan prediction and betting tips on January 20, 2024

Jordan vs South Korea prediction
Jordan Jordan
Asian Cup 20 jan 2024, 06:30 Jordan - South Korea
-
- : -
International, Doha, Al Thumama Stadium
South Korea South Korea
Prediction on game Both teams to score - No
Odds: 1.6

In the match of the second round of the group stage of the Asian Cup, the South Korean team will play against the Jordan team. In the first round, both teams won and will now compete for an early ticket to the playoffs of the tournament. The game will take place on January 21, 2024.

Jordan

In the first round of the group stage, Jordan played with Malaysia and won with a score of 2:1. Now they will have a more difficult exam, passing which they will be able to advance to the playoffs of the tournament.

In the final round of the group stage, Jordan will play against the Bahrain team and there they will have every chance to grab points. If they lose to the Koreans, they will still have a chance at the playoffs.

South Korea

In the first round of the group stage, the South Korean team played against Bahrain and beat their opponents 3:1 with a hat-trick from Lee Kang-in. Now they will have to face an opponent at a weaker level, although Jordan cannot be written off.

South Korea are on a run of six wins in a row in all competitions and it is difficult to imagine a team in this group that could stop them.

In the last round they will have to meet Malaysia and there they will also be clear favorites.

Personal meetings

The last official meeting was the final of the 2015 Asian Cup. Then Korea won with a score of 1:0.

Prediction for the match South Korea - Jordan

The Jordanians will try to resist to the last, but it is unlikely that they will be able to score against the favorite. I will bet that both teams will score in this match.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - No
Odds: 1.6

