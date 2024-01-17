Sunderland vs Hull City prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024

Prediction on game Total under 3 Odds: 1.62 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

In the match of the 28th round of the English Championship, Sunderland will host Hull City. Neighbors in the standings will meet in this confrontation. Both teams have a good chance of getting into the top six and competing for promotion. The meeting will take place on January 19, 2024.

Sunderland

In the last round, the black cats lost with a score of 1:2 to one of the leaders in the standings, Ipswich Town.

Based on the results of 27 matches played, Sunderland is in seventh place in the standings and has 40 points, the same as the sixth team in the championship. Black cats are still considered one of the candidates for promotion in class and they need to score points with direct competitors.

In the last five matches, the team won two and lost twice. Overall, Sunderland does not look stable, alternating victories and defeats.

Hull City

This week the team played Birmingham City in the FA Cup and were eliminated from the tournament. Now they can fully concentrate on the domestic championship, where they still have unfulfilled tasks.

After 27 rounds, the tigers are in ninth place in the standings and are only one point behind the playoff zone. In case of certain coincidences and victory in the next match, they will rise to the desired top 6.

In their last five matches, Hull City suffered four defeats and one victory, which indicates the poor form of the visitors.

History of the confrontation

In the last Championship match (December 26, 2023), Sunderland won with a score of 1:0, scoring at the very end of the match.

Prediction for the match Sunderland - Hull City

Sunderland will try to recover from their last defeat, but Hull City's strong defense could pose a serious obstacle. I will bet that less than 3 goals will be scored in the match.