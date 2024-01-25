Sheffield United vs Brighton prediction and betting tips on January 27, 2024

Prediction on game Win Brighton Odds: 1.59 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

In the FA Cup Round of 32, two representatives of the Premier League will clash – Sheffield United will host Brighton on their home turf. The match prognosis for these teams has been meticulously crafted by the analysts at DailySports.

Sheffield United

Sheffield United, a Premier League underdog, finds itself at the bottom of the table under the stewardship of Chris Wilder, having amassed a mere 10 points in 21 matches. Over the weekend, the "Blades" engaged in a remarkable encounter against West Ham (2-2), salvaging a draw in the 90+13 minute through Oliver McBurnie's penalty goal. In their last 5 league matches, Sheffield United has garnered a mere 2 points. In the FA Cup Round of 64, they convincingly defeated the modest Gillingham 4-0.

Brighton

Brighton is contending for a spot in European competitions for the next season. Under the management of Roberto De Zerbi, the team currently occupies the seventh position with 32 points. Brighton has played two consecutive goalless draws against West Ham and Wolverhampton in the league, preceded by a 4-2 victory over Tottenham. In the previous round of the FA Cup, Brighton confidently defeated Stoke City 4-2.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

Brighton hasn't secured a victory against Sheffield United since 2005.

In the 12th round of the Premier League, Sheffield United managed to claim points away from Brighton in a 1-1 draw.

Out of 21 encounters between these teams throughout history, Brighton has emerged victorious only 5 times.

In the last season, both Brighton and Sheffield United reached the semi-finals of the FA Cup but succumbed to teams from Manchester.

Match Prediction for Sheffield United vs. Brighton

Given Chris Wilder's team's need to focus on the battle for a place in the Premier League next season, a victory for Brighton appears to be the most prudent wager for this encounter.