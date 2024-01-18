Sampdoria vs Parma prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024

Prediction on game Total under 2,5 Odds: 1.79 Betting Bonus up to $/€ 122 4.30 Bet now

In the framework of the 21st round of Serie B, Sampdoria will face Parma. The match prognosis for these clubs has been prepared by our experts.

Sampdoria

The season is not unfolding in the best way for Sampdoria; the team is currently in the 13th position in the championship, with only a three-point gap from the danger zone. It's worth noting that the club has had two points deducted due to tax non-payment. In the last round, playing with a numerical disadvantage, Sampdoria lost 3-5 away to Venezia, despite initially equalizing at 1-1. Sampdoria is on a three-match winless streak, during which they managed to secure only one point. Even in such circumstances, dreams of promotion are still alive, as the gap from the playoff zone is only 5 points.

Parma

On the other hand, things are going well for Parma. The team is leading Serie B and has a good chance of returning to the top flight. They currently have a four-point lead over the closest competitor, and with half of the tournament distance still ahead, it's not the time to ease up. In the last round, they couldn't secure a victory at home against Ascoli, drawing 1-1, despite having an advantage. Parma has gone unbeaten in seven consecutive matches and has only suffered two defeats in 20 games overall.

Head-to-head History

In the first round, Parma couldn't defeat Sampdoria at home, and the match ended in a 1-1 draw.

Match Prediction for Sampdoria – Parma

Two well-known clubs, uncommonly found in the second division, are meeting. On paper, there is no clear favorite; Sampdoria is playing at home, but Parma is higher in the league table. There is a feeling that the teams will play cautiously, avoiding unnecessary risks. Betting on a total under 2.5 goals at a decent odds seems reasonable in this context.