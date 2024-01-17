Alaves vs Cadiz prediction and betting tips on January 19, 2024

Prediction on game Both teams to score - No Odds: 1.62 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

In the match of the 21st round of the Spanish La Liga, Alaves will host Cadiz. The home team has a lead from the relegation zone, while the guests cannot leave the danger zone. The team meeting will take place on the evening of January 19, 2024.

Alaves

This week, Deportivo Alaves played away against Atletico Bilbao in the Copa del Rey and lost with a score of 0:2. Now the team is eager for rehabilitation in the match with Cadiz, but in its own arena.

Based on the results of 20 rounds played, the home team is in 13th place in the standings and has 20 points, which is five points more than the best team in the relegation zone.

In the last five matches of the championship, Alaves suffered three defeats and one victory. The team did not lose in the last two games of the championship.

Cadiz

In the last round of the Spanish Championship, Cadiz played against Valencia and lost heavily with a score of 1:4. In general, the season is not going well for the guests, which is why they dropped into the relegation zone.

After 20 matches played, Cadiz is in 18th place in the standings and is one point behind the safety zone. In the last five matches of the championship, Cadiz does not know victories, having lost twice to its opponents.

History of the confrontation

Cadiz has not lost to Alaves in away matches in La Liga for 6 matches in a row. At the same time, Cadiz are unable to win their last 15 league matches away from home. In the last La Liga match (August 14, 2023), Cadiz won with a score of 1:0.

Prediction for the match Alaves – Cadiz

A tense match is expected and I don't see many goals scored here. I'll bet that at least one of the teams will not score a goal.