Qatar vs Palestine prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024

In the Round of 16 of the AFC Asian Cup, the Qatar national team will face Palestine. The match prognosis for these national teams has been meticulously prepared by the analysts at DailySports.

Qatar

Perhaps the hosts of the current Asian Cup had the easiest time in the group stage. Qatar faced no worthy resistance in any of the matches, securing the maximum points without conceding a single goal. In the opening game of the Asian Cup, Qatar defeated Lebanon convincingly (3:0), followed by narrow victories over Tajikistan (1:0) and China (1:0). So far, the team under the guidance of Spanish coach Tintin Martinez appears to be one of the main favorites for the title.

Palestine

In a challenging moment for their people, the Palestine national team provided a real celebration for their fans by advancing to the knockout stage. Despite a crushing defeat to Iran (1:4) in their first match of the tournament, Palestine unexpectedly secured a draw against the UAE (1:1). The decisive match for the Palestinians was against Hong Kong, where they left no chance for their opponents, winning 4:0.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

The Palestine national team will play in the Asian Cup knockout stage for the first time in its history

Qatar is the reigning champion of Asia. They have won 10 consecutive matches in the Asian Cup

Out of 6 matches against Palestine in their history, Qatar has won 5, and the teams have drawn once

Match Prediction for Qatar vs. Palestine

Qatar is the clear favorite in this match, so much so that we predict both teams will score more than two goals collectively.