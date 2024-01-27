Iraq vs Jordan prediction and betting tips on January 28, 2024

Prediction on game Win Iraq Odds: 2.12 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

In the Round of 16 of the AFC Asian Cup, the Iraq national team will face Jordan. The match prognosis for these national teams has been meticulously prepared by the analysts at DailySports.

Iraq

Iraq emerged as the author of one of the most significant upsets in the group stage. The team, coached by Spanish manager Jesus Casas, secured the maximum points in the group. In the second round, they defeated the main contender for the title, the Japanese national team (2:1). Iraq also overcame Vietnam (3:2) and Indonesia (3:1). Before the start of the Asian Cup, most experts predicted Iraq to finish in second place in the group.

Jordan

The Jordan national team surprisingly finished in the third position in their group. After the second round, the team led the group with 4 points, but a defeat to Bahrain (0:1) in the final match dropped them to third place. Bahrain finished first, and South Korea claimed the second spot with 5 points. Jordan started the tournament by convincingly defeating Malaysia (4:0) and then securing a remarkable draw against South Korea (2:2).

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

Jordan has faced no team as frequently in its history as Iraq - 21 matches.

In these 21 matches, Jordan has won only once against Iraq - a 2:0 victory in the qualification for the 2014 World Cup. Iraq has won 14 games.

Jordan's best result in the Asian Cups is reaching the quarterfinals, while Iraq became the champion in 2007.

Iraq's forward Aymen Hussein leads the goal-scoring race in the 2023 AFC Asian Cup with 5 goals.

Match Prediction for Iraq vs. Jordan

The Iraq national team has been performing exceptionally well in this tournament. They operate cohesively and compactly in every line. We predict that they will advance to the quarterfinals within regular time.