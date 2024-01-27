RU RU NG NG KE KE
Senegal vs Ivory Coast prediction and betting tips on January 29, 2024

David Flower
Senegal Senegal
Africa Cup of Nations 29 jan 2024, 15:00 Senegal - Ivory Coast
-
- : -
Yamoussoukro, Stade Charles Konan Banny
Ivory Coast Ivory Coast
Review Н2Н Tournament grid Odds Prediction
One of the central fixtures in the Round of 16 of the African Nations Cup will take place on Monday evening at the "Stade de Yamoussoukro," where the tournament hosts, the Ivory Coast national team, will face Senegal. Will the reigning continental champions manage to advance to the next stage? Experts from Dailysports have prepared a forecast for this match.

Senegal

The Senegal national team is rightfully considered the main favorite of the tournament. In the group stage, the "Lions of Teranga" demonstrated their determination to defend the title. After a convincing 3-0 victory over Gambia in the opening match, Aliou Cissé's team faced no issues in the subsequent match against the formidable Cameroon (3-1). Guinea was also unable to oppose the Senegalese, with a final score of 2-0. In total, Senegal has not suffered a defeat in seven consecutive matches, securing six victories during this period. It is worth noting that the "both teams to score" bet in matches involving the "Lions of Teranga" has hit only once in the last eight encounters.

Ivory Coast

The tournament hosts did not showcase their best performance in the group stage. Starting with a confident 2-0 win over Guinea-Bissau, Emeric Faé's team suffered a disappointing loss to Nigeria (0-1) in the second round. In the decisive match, the "Elephants" conceded four unanswered goals to Equatorial Guinea, resulting in Ivory Coast having one of the worst goal differences in the tournament. Nevertheless, even with such dire statistics, Ivory Coast somehow managed to secure a place in the knockout stage.

Head-to-Head History

The upcoming match will be the 20th meeting between these teams, with the advantage currently leaning towards the "Elephants," who have secured 9 victories against 5 defeats. The last encounter took place a year ago during the group stage of the African Nations Cup, with Senegal winning the match thanks to a precise shot from midfielder Moussa Ndiaye.

Senegal vs Ivory Coast Prediction

The match is likely to be cautious and tightly contested. Senegal looked much better than their opponent in the group stage and should seek success in the upcoming clash. We suggest taking "Handicap Senegal 0" in this fixture.

