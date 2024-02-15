PSV vs Heracles prediction and betting tips on February 16, 2024

Prediction on game Total over 3,5 Odds: 1.6 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On February 16th, in the 22nd round of the Eredivisie, PSV will host Heracles, and our experts have formulated a prediction for this encounter.

PSV

The current championship campaign for PSV has been nothing short of brilliant, with the team securing 19 victories and two draws, devoid of any defeats. With such an impressive record, the club leads the league table, commanding a 10-point advantage over the nearest competitor. While the chance for a "golden double" is off the table due to the team's exit from the national cup, there remains the Champions League, where they will face Borussia Dortmund at home next week in the first leg of the round of 16.

Heracles

This season, Heracles has failed to distinguish itself, occupying the 14th position in the league table, with a narrow 4-point cushion above the relegation zone. In the last round, they managed to secure a crucial comeback victory at home against Vitesse, triumphing 3-2 after initially trailing 0-2. This success halted a streak of three winless matches. Expectations for Heracles are modest; the club is technically a newcomer, having returned to the elite league after a year in the second-tier Dutch league.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

In the first-round fixture, played at Heracles' home ground, they were reduced to ten men midway through the first half, allowing PSV to capitalize fully on their numerical advantage, securing a resounding 6-0 victory.

At their home stadium, PSV has been ruthless in the championship, winning all 10 matches played, averaging three goals per game.

Heracles has failed to impress on the road, suffering 6 defeats in 10 matches, along with 2 draws.

PSV vs Heracles Prediction

It appears that the primary question ahead of this clash is by what margin PSV will emerge victorious, as little intrigue is expected. The class of the hosts significantly outweighs that of the visitors, although the looming Champions League fixture might pose a mental challenge. PSV should comfortably claim three points, although squad rotation is a possibility. Let's venture to bet on the total goals exceeding 3.5.