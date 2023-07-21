Prediction on game Win FC Basel 1893 Odds: 3.7 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.15 Bet now

In the first round of the championship of Switzerland will play one of the candidates for the championship title - "Basel" and "St. Gallen". The meeting will take place on July 22.

"St. Gallen"

One of the most titled teams in Switzerland, as well as the most successful club of their country in the international arena, will come to visit the home team.

Last season, “St. Gallen” finished sixth in the standings without breaking into European competition.

In the summer, the team had a decent preparation for the new season, and the brightest victory in friendly matches was obtained in the game against Villarreal. The Swiss shipped six goals to the Spanish club, while conceding only once.

"Basel"

The 20-time Swiss champions failed last season, taking only fifth place in the standings. Thus, this season they will play in the Conference League, in the last draw of which they almost reached the semi-finals.

History of confrontation

Between themselves, the teams played 66 matches, only 16 of which ended in victory for St. Gallen. At the same time, Basel has 36 wins.

In the last Swiss championship match between these teams, a rather unexpected outcome was recorded. At home, "St. Gallen" beat the opponent with a score of 6: 1, which was the biggest defeat of "Basel" in the season.

Match prediction

The defeat in the last face-to-face meeting does not mean anything, since Basel put up a reserve team for that game, thinking about the return game with Fiorentina in the Conference League.

It seems to me that the “blue garnet” will win this confrontation, for which they give a very good odds.