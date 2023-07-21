RU RU
Main Predictions Prediction for St. Gallen vs Basel 22 July 2023

Prediction for St. Gallen vs Basel 22 July 2023

Prediction for St. Gallen vs Basel 22 July 2023
FC St. Gallen FC St. Gallen
Super League Switzerland 22 july 2023, 12:00 FC St. Gallen - FC Basel 1893
-
- : -
Switzerland, St. Gallen, Kybunpark
FC Basel 1893 FC Basel 1893
Match details Н2Н Tournament table Prediction
Prediction on game Win FC Basel 1893
Odds: 3.7

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.15
Bet now

In the first round of the championship of Switzerland will play one of the candidates for the championship title - "Basel" and "St. Gallen". The meeting will take place on July 22.

"St. Gallen"

One of the most titled teams in Switzerland, as well as the most successful club of their country in the international arena, will come to visit the home team.

Last season, “St. Gallen” finished sixth in the standings without breaking into European competition.

In the summer, the team had a decent preparation for the new season, and the brightest victory in friendly matches was obtained in the game against Villarreal. The Swiss shipped six goals to the Spanish club, while conceding only once.

"Basel"

The 20-time Swiss champions failed last season, taking only fifth place in the standings. Thus, this season they will play in the Conference League, in the last draw of which they almost reached the semi-finals.

History of confrontation

Between themselves, the teams played 66 matches, only 16 of which ended in victory for St. Gallen. At the same time, Basel has 36 wins.

In the last Swiss championship match between these teams, a rather unexpected outcome was recorded. At home, "St. Gallen" beat the opponent with a score of 6: 1, which was the biggest defeat of "Basel" in the season.

Match prediction

The defeat in the last face-to-face meeting does not mean anything, since Basel put up a reserve team for that game, thinking about the return game with Fiorentina in the Conference League.

It seems to me that the “blue garnet” will win this confrontation, for which they give a very good odds.

Prediction on game Win FC Basel 1893
Odds: 3.7

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.15
Bet now
Yasmine Green Yasmine Green Dailysports expert
Upcoming Predictions
Brommapojkarna vs Hammarby predictions and betting tips on July 21, 2023 Allsvenskan Sweden Today, 13:00 Brommapojkarna vs Hammarby predictions and betting tips on July 21, 2023 Brommapojkarna Odds: 1.7 Hammarby Recommended Linebet
Mbappe will miss a friendly match for a strange reason Besta deild Iceland Today, 14:00 Prediction for Breidablik vs Vestmannaeyjar 21 July 2023 Breidablik Odds: 1.63 IBV Vestmannaeyjar Bet now MelBet
Dinamo Zagreb vs Hajduk Split predictions and betting tips on July 21, 2023 HNL Croatia Today, 14:00 Dinamo Zagreb vs Hajduk Split predictions and betting tips on July 21, 2023 Dinamo Zagreb Odds: 1.69 Hajduk Split Bet now BetWinner
Prediction for Astana vs Atyrau 22 July 2023 Premier League Kazakhstan 22 july 2023, 09:00 Prediction for Astana vs Atyrau 22 July 2023 FC Astana Odds: 1.89 Recommended MelBet
Prediction for Molde vs Sarpsborg 22 July 2023 Eliteserien Norway 22 july 2023, 12:00 Prediction for Molde vs Sarpsborg 22 July 2023 Molde Odds: 2 Sarpsborg 08 Bet now MelBet
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 05:00 Ronaldo could lose some of his profits for a silly prank Football news Today, 04:00 Beckham has revealed what is expected of Messi at Inter Miami Football news Today, 03:00 "Chelsea" became the leader of the APL on an interesting indicator Football news Yesterday, 15:42 Tottenham call Bayern new requirements for the transfer of Harry Kane Football news Yesterday, 15:30 Liverpool close in on PSG star midfielder Football news Yesterday, 15:15 Aston Villa have agreed the transfer of the star pupil of the PSG academy Football news Yesterday, 14:55 Newcastle star striker close to joining Al Ahly Football news Yesterday, 14:42 Inter close to signing Bayern goalkeeper Football news Yesterday, 14:30 Liverpool to sell Brazilian to Saudi Arabia for €45m Football news Yesterday, 14:15 Lionel Messi to become team captain at his new club
Sport Predictions
Football Today Brommapojkarna vs Hammarby predictions and betting tips on July 21, 2023 Football Today Prediction for Breidablik vs Vestmannaeyjar 21 July 2023 Football Today Dinamo Zagreb vs Hajduk Split predictions and betting tips on July 21, 2023 Football 22 july 2023 Prediction for Astana vs Atyrau 22 July 2023 Football 22 july 2023 Prediction for St. Gallen vs Basel 22 July 2023 Football 22 july 2023 Prediction for Molde vs Sarpsborg 22 July 2023 Football 22 july 2023 Prediction for Botev vs Levski 22 July 2023 Football 22 july 2023 Prediction for Ludogorets vs Etar 22 July 2023 Football 22 july 2023 Gremio vs Atletico Mineiro predictions and betting tips on July 23, 2023 Football 23 july 2023 Santos vs Botafogo predictions and betting tips on July 23, 2023