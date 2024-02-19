Porto vs Arsenal prediction and betting tips on February 21, 2024

Prediction on game W1(+1,0) Odds: 1.69 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

One of the matches of the round of 16 of the Champions League will take place on Wednesday at the "Dragão" arena, where the local Porto will host the London-based Arsenal. Here's the forecast for this match from Dailysports experts.

Porto

The Portuguese "dragons" encountered no issues in the group stage. The team suffered defeats in two matches against Barcelona, yet secured maximum points in games against their primary rivals, Shakhtar and Antwerp. Approaching the match against the "gunners," Porto comes off a home victory over Estrela, currently battling for survival, with a score of 2-0 in the Portuguese championship.

Before this, Sérgio Conceição's team dropped points in a home game against Rio Ave (0-0) and suffered an away defeat to Arouca (2-3). These setbacks resulted in Porto falling seven points behind the leading Benfica. In the current season, the "dragons" have only been defeated once at home out of eight matches won.

Arsenal

The London-based Arsenal returned to the Champions League after a long hiatus and effortlessly secured a place in the knockout stage, winning their group with PSV, Lens, and Sevilla. In six matches, the "gunners" suffered a single defeat in an away game against Lens, with four victories and one draw. Last weekend, Mikel Arteta's team thrashed Burnley 5-0 away.

Thus, Arsenal's winning streak in the Premier League now stands at five matches. At present, Arsenal occupies the second position in the Premier League table, trailing Liverpool by two points. Arsenal is the best away team in the English championship, with eight victories and three defeats in thirteen matches.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

The teams have faced each other six times in the Champions League, with each club securing two victories.

In the 2009/2010 season, they clashed in the round of 16 of the Champions League. After a 1-2 defeat at the "Dragão," the "gunners" secured a convincing 5-0 revenge victory at home.

Arsenal has never won on Porto's turf, suffering two defeats.

Porto vs Arsenal Prediction

We believe that in the home match, Sérgio Conceição's team has every chance, if not to win outright, then at least to keep the suspense alive in this encounter. Our bet is "Porto to win with a handicap (+1.0)" with odds of 1.69.