Napoli vs Barcelona prediction and betting tips on February 21, 2024

Napoli vs Barcelona prediction and betting tips on February 21, 2024

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports expert
SSC Napoli vs Barcelona prediction
SSC Napoli SSC Napoli
Champions League 21 feb 2024, 15:00 SSC Napoli - Barcelona
-
- : -
International, Naples, Diego Armando Maradona
Barcelona Barcelona
Review Н2Н Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.58

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

In the UEFA Champions League playoffs, there will be a match between Napoli and Barcelona. The meeting will take place in Naples on Wednesday, February 21. The game is scheduled to start at 21:00 Central European Time.

Napoli

After a fantastic previous season, when Napoli managed to win the Serie A title after more than thirty years, they are currently struggling. Not even a change in coach has helped. Moreover, the chair under the current coach, Walter Mazzarri, has been quite shaky for a while. The team advanced from the group stage, finishing second in the quartet with Real Madrid, Braga, and Union. However, their performance in Serie A has been poor. Napoli has dropped to ninth place in the league table and risks not qualifying for European competitions next season.

Barcelona

For the first time in three years, the Catalan team managed to reach the playoffs of the strongest club tournament in Europe. In the Round of 16, they were drawn against the crisis-ridden Napoli, but Barcelona themselves are not having the best season. In the La Liga standings, under the guidance of Xavi, they are in third place, but the fight for the championship seems out of reach. Real Madrid is too far ahead, and besides Real, Barcelona has been overtaken by neighboring Girona.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

  • Napoli has won only one match out of the last five.
  • Barcelona has conceded only in one match out of the previous nine.
  • Both teams have scored against each other in each of their four previous head-to-head matches.

Napoli - Barcelona Prediction

Both clubs are not in the best spirits, but I believe they are capable of showing an interesting game. The hosts will play with the support of their home crowd, and Barcelona certainly does not plan to stop at the Round of 16. I suggest betting on both teams to score.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.58

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Comments
