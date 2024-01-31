Perth Glory vs Melbourne City prediction and betting tips on February 2nd, 2024

Prediction on game Win Melbourne City FC Odds: 1.82 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

In the 15th round of the A-League, Melbourne City will travel to face Perth Glory. The match is scheduled for Friday, February 2, and will kick off at 11:45 Central European Time.

Read more: Getafe vs Real Madrid prediction and betting tips on February 1st, 2024

Perth Glory

The team is currently in the second-to-last position in the A-League standings. After 14 rounds, Perth Glory has accumulated 12 points. In their last five matches, they secured only one victory, one draw, and suffered three defeats.

Melbourne City

The "City" is sitting in the sixth position in the A-League and has 21 points after 14 rounds in the league table. They are competing for a spot in the playoffs. However, in their last five matches, they suffered two losses and won three times.

Interesting Facts about the Match and Head-to-Head History

In the current A-League season, these teams have already faced each other, with Melbourne City securing a narrow 2-1 victory.

Overall, in their last five matches, Melbourne City won three times, drew once, and suffered one defeat.

Perth Glory has been displaying poor results on their home ground, collecting only seven points in six matches. Melbourne City is positioned fifth in terms of points earned in away matches.

Perth Glory vs Melbourne City Prediction

Melbourne City has much more motivation as they are striving for a playoff spot in the A-League. Perth Glory has not shown good results in their recent games, so my bet is on Melbourne City to win at odds of 1.82.