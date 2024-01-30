RU RU NG NG KE KE
Getafe vs Real Madrid prediction and betting tips on February 1st, 2024

LaLiga Spain 01 feb 2024, 15:00 Getafe - Real Madrid
Real Madrid will play the rescheduled match of the 20th round against Getafe. The "Los Blancos" will face Getafe away. The game is scheduled for Thursday, February 1st, and will kick off at 21:00 Central European Time.

Getafe

The team stands as a strong mid-table contender in La Liga. Currently occupying the tenth position in the league table, Getafe has accumulated 29 points after 21 matches. In their recent five encounters, Getafe secured two victories and suffered three defeats.

Real Madrid

Under the management of Ancelotti, Real Madrid is contending for the La Liga championship this season. Currently in the second position, they have 54 points after 21 rounds. In their last five matches, Real Madrid won four times but faced a defeat against Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey.

Interesting Facts about the Match and Head-to-Head History

  • Regarding head-to-head encounters, the teams have already played in this season. In the fourth round of La Liga, Real Madrid achieved a hard-fought victory over Getafe with a scoreline of 2-1.
  • In their recent five clashes, Real Madrid emerged victorious four times, while Getafe secured a win once.
  • Four out of the last five games between these teams ended with a minimal victory for one of the sides.
  • Getafe has the seventh-highest home victory record in La Liga. Real Madrid is second in away points accumulation.

Getafe vs Real Madrid Prediction

Real Madrid is in the title race, but Getafe can pose a challenge, especially against the "Los Blancos." The suggested bet for this game is on the number of goals scored — total under 2.5 at odds of 1.89.

