Barcelona vs Osasuna prediction and betting tips on January 31, 2024

Miguel Solomons
Barcelona vs Osasuna prediction
La Liga 31 jan 2024, 12:00 Barcelona - Osasuna
Barcelona , Estadio Olímpico
In La Liga, the postponed matches of the 20th round will be played. On Wednesday, January 31, Barcelona will host Osasuna. The game is scheduled to kick off at 19:00 Central European Time.

Barcelona

Shocking news has emerged from the state of the Catalan team. Head coach Xavi Hernandez will depart from the team at the end of this season. Barcelona has shown rather inconsistent results recently. After a resounding defeat to Real in the Spanish Super Cup final, they secured two hard-fought victories, defeating Unionistas de Salamanca 3-1 in the Copa del Rey and Betis 4-2 in the league. However, they suffered two consecutive losses thereafter, first in the Copa del Rey against Athletic Bilbao (2-4) and then in the latest league match against Villarreal (3-5). In the league standings, Barça currently occupies the third position with 44 points.

Osasuna

Osasuna stands as a solid mid-table team in La Liga, currently holding the 12th position in the league table with moderate results - 26 points in 21 rounds. In their last five matches, Osasuna secured three victories (one in extra time in the Copa del Rey) and suffered two defeats.

Head-to-Head History

Barcelona has already faced Osasuna twice this season. In September 2023, the Catalans defeated them 2-1. In early 2024, the teams met again in the Spanish Super Cup semifinal, and Barcelona emerged victorious once more with a scoreline of 2-0. Overall, in their last five matches, Barcelona has not suffered a single defeat - five wins out of five.

Barcelona vs Osasuna Prediction

Facing a favorable opponent on their home turf, Barcelona is in a strong position for this match. Despite defensive issues, the Catalans are clear favorites. Therefore, my bet is on a victory for Xavi's team.

