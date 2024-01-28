Coventry vs Bristol City prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024

Prediction on game Win Coventry Odds: 1.86 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

On Monday, January 30, the Championship will witness the continuation of the 29th round with Coventry City playing at home against Bristol City. The game is set to kick off at 20:45 Central European Time.

Coventry

Currently positioned at sixth place in the Championship, Coventry City has amassed 43 points after 28 matches and is contending for a playoff spot. In their last five matches, Coventry secured one draw (1:1) and won four times. Notably, in two consecutive fixtures, they convincingly triumphed over the Championship leader, Leicester, with a scoreline of 3:1.

Bristol City

Bristol City stands as a solid mid-table team in the Championship. After 28 matches, they have accumulated 37 points, securing the 13th place in the league standings. In their recent five matches, they managed one victory (in the FA Cup against West Ham), three draws, and one defeat.

Head-to-Head History

In the first encounter of the Championship, Bristol defeated Coventry with a score of 1:0, with Robert Dickie scoring the lone goal in the 45th minute. Overall, in the last five games, Bristol has two victories, Coventry has one, and two matches ended in draws.

Coventry vs Bristol City Prediction

Coventry currently exhibits excellent form, having scored in every game since November 25, 2023. On the other hand, Bristol City last scored more than one goal on December 26, 2023. Considering these facts, my bet is on a convincing victory for Coventry at odds of 1.86.