Oostende vs Antwerp prediction and betting tips on February 8, 2024

Jason Collins Jason Collins Dailysports expert
Oostende vs Royal Antwerp prediction
Belgian Cup 08 feb 2024, 14:00 Oostende - Royal Antwerp
On Thursday, football action will be scarce, hence even the Belgian Cup match between Oostende and Antwerp will spark considerable interest. We present our prediction for this event.

Read also: Anadolu Efes vs Maccabi Tel Aviv prediction and betting tips February 8, 2024

Oostende

Last season saw Oostende relegated from the elite tier of Belgian football, and their troubles have persisted, with the risk of dropping from the second division looming. Currently occupying the 14th position in the league, they have just a one-point cushion above the relegation zone. Furthermore, the club has been docked six points, complicating their task further. However, there are signs of slight progress, having garnered seven points in four encounters. Progressing to the semi-finals of the Belgian Cup can be deemed their primary achievement.

Antwerp

The current season hasn't been the brightest for Antwerp; they competed in the Champions League group stage but finished at the bottom of their quartet. Second in the league standings, they trail the leaders by 10 points, making it challenging to defend their title. However, they have decent chances to secure the trophy in the national cup, especially facing a manageable opponent in the semi-finals. In the last league round, Antwerp defeated direct competitor Brugge 2-1 at home.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

  • The clubs met last season, with Antwerp emerging victorious in both encounters by an identical scoreline of 3-0.
  • Antwerp has won four out of five matches in all competitions.
  • Oostende has won three out of their last four matches.

Oostende vs Antwerp Prediction

In this encounter, the visitors are favored, considering that a representative from the second division is facing an elite club. Even away from home, Antwerp will aim for victory, though there remains the return leg. Given the superior class of the favorites, we will take the risk and back them for a clean victory.

