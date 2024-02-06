Anadolu Efes vs Maccabi Tel Aviv prediction and betting tips February 8, 2024

Prediction on game Win Maccabi Tel Aviv Odds: 2.3 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

Anadolu Efes will face Maccabi Tel Aviv in the context of the 26th round of the Euroleague basketball. The match is scheduled for Thursday, February 8th.

Anadolu Efes

The Turkish team currently occupies the 16th position out of 18 in the Euroleague standings. In 25 rounds, Efes has secured ten victories and suffered 15 defeats. In the last five matches, Anadolu secured two victories and suffered three losses. Regarding the domestic league, Efes holds the second position in the Super League.

Maccabi Tel Aviv

The team from Israel continues to battle for a playoff spot in the Euroleague. They currently hold the tenth position with 13 victories and 12 defeats in 25 matches. In the domestic league, Maccabi sits at the second position with six victories in nine matches.

Interesting Facts about the Match and Head-to-Head History

In the current season, Maccabi Tel Aviv has already defeated Anadolu Efes; the first match ended with a score of 95:86.

Overall, in the last five head-to-head matches, the team from Israel has secured four victories and suffered one defeat.

Both teams are currently on a streak of two consecutive victories.

Anadolu Efes vs Maccabi Tel Aviv Prediction

Throughout the Euroleague season, both teams have shown inconsistent results. However, Maccabi Tel Aviv appears slightly more convincing, hence my wager will be on the Israeli team.