Main Predictions Anadolu Efes vs Maccabi Tel Aviv prediction and betting tips February 8, 2024

Anadolu Efes vs Maccabi Tel Aviv prediction and betting tips February 8, 2024

Steven Perez Steven Perez Dailysports expert
Anadolu Efes vs Maccabi Tel Aviv prediction
Anadolu Efes Anadolu Efes
Euroleague 08 feb 2024, 11:30 Anadolu Efes - Maccabi Tel Aviv
Istanbul, Sinan Erdem Dome
Maccabi Tel Aviv Maccabi Tel Aviv
Prediction on game Win Maccabi Tel Aviv
Odds: 2.3

Anadolu Efes will face Maccabi Tel Aviv in the context of the 26th round of the Euroleague basketball. The match is scheduled for Thursday, February 8th.

Anadolu Efes

The Turkish team currently occupies the 16th position out of 18 in the Euroleague standings. In 25 rounds, Efes has secured ten victories and suffered 15 defeats. In the last five matches, Anadolu secured two victories and suffered three losses. Regarding the domestic league, Efes holds the second position in the Super League.

Maccabi Tel Aviv

The team from Israel continues to battle for a playoff spot in the Euroleague. They currently hold the tenth position with 13 victories and 12 defeats in 25 matches. In the domestic league, Maccabi sits at the second position with six victories in nine matches.

Interesting Facts about the Match and Head-to-Head History

  • In the current season, Maccabi Tel Aviv has already defeated Anadolu Efes; the first match ended with a score of 95:86.
  • Overall, in the last five head-to-head matches, the team from Israel has secured four victories and suffered one defeat.
  • Both teams are currently on a streak of two consecutive victories.

Anadolu Efes vs Maccabi Tel Aviv Prediction

Throughout the Euroleague season, both teams have shown inconsistent results. However, Maccabi Tel Aviv appears slightly more convincing, hence my wager will be on the Israeli team.

Prediction on game Win Maccabi Tel Aviv
Odds: 2.3

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
