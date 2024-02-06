RU RU NG NG
Toronto Maple Leafs vs Dallas Stars prediction and betting tips February 8, 2024

Jan Novak Jan Novak Dailysports expert
Toronto Maple Leafs vs Dallas Stars prediction
Toronto Maple Leafs Toronto Maple Leafs
NHL 07 feb 2024, 18:00 Toronto Maple Leafs - Dallas Stars
Toronto , Scotiabank Arena
Dallas Stars Dallas Stars
In the regular NHL championship, there will be a match between Toronto and Dallas. The encounter will take place in Canada on the night of Thursday, February 8th. The game is scheduled to start at 1:00 AM Central European Time.

Toronto Maple Leafs

The "Leafs" have been performing well in the current championship and are among the leaders in the Eastern Conference standings. After 48 matches, Toronto has accumulated 58 points, putting them in contention for the playoffs and occupying the interim sixth place. William Nylander and Auston Matthews are having an excellent season, with Matthews being the league's top scorer with 40 goals.

Dallas Stars

The Stars look even more confident than their next opponent throughout the season. Dallas is only behind Vancouver and Colorado among the teams in the Western Conference. The team has scored 183 goals and is among the top three clubs in the league in this regard. Jason Robertson has been particularly successful in terms of productivity, with 50 points in goals and assists combined.

Interesting Facts about the Match and Head-to-Head History

  • Toronto has won only one home game out of the last four.
  • Before the match with Toronto, Dallas will play against Buffalo.
  • The last five head-to-head meetings between these opponents have been won by the Canadian team.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Dallas Stars Prediction

Both teams demonstrate high-scoring hockey, so it can be assumed that there will be a sufficient number of goals in this match as well. My bet is over 5.5 total goals.

