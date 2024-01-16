RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Olympiacos vs Panathinaikos prediction and betting tips on January 17, 2024

Greek Cup 17 jan 2024, 14:00 Olympiacos - Panathinaikos
Greece,
On January 17th, Olympiacos and Panathinaikos will engage in their return match within the framework of the Greek Cup. The match forecast for these adversaries can be found on our website.

Olympiacos

The current season poses challenges for Olympiacos; after 18 rounds in the championship, the club holds the fourth position, trailing the leaders by 6 points. In the last match, they managed to triumph over Kifisia with a score of 3:2, scoring the decisive goal only in the 85th minute while playing with a numerical disadvantage. Olympiacos secured the third position in the Europa League group stage, ensuring continuation in the Conference League. In the upcoming battle, winning on a psychological level against their principled opponent is crucial.

Panathinaikos

In this season, Panathinaikos has already concluded its European competition journey, focusing on domestic affairs. The team shares the league leadership, narrowly trailing PAOK only on additional criteria. In the last round, the club missed a victory in a derby against direct rival AEK – 2:2. The opponent leveled the score only in the 90+6th minute from a penalty, holding an advantage throughout the match. Panathinaikos is determined to contend for the championship without sacrificing the national cup.

Head-to-head history

In the initial encounter, the adversaries failed to determine a winner. Olympiacos opened the scoring in the first half, and Panathinaikos equalized in the second – 1:1.

Match Prediction for Olympiacos – Panathinaikos

The quarterfinalist of the Greek Cup in this pair will be determined in the return game. There is no clear favorite, as Olympiacos plays at home, but the match will take place without spectators. The "Derby of the Eternal Enemies" will generate excitement in the country, although we do not anticipate a spectacle between the opponents. A prudent wager appears to be on the total goals being under 2.5.

