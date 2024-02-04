RU RU NG NG
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Nottingham Forest vs Bristol City prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024

Nottingham Forest vs Bristol City prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024

Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports expert
Nottingham Forest vs Bristol City prediction
Nottingham Forest Nottingham Forest
FA Cup England 07 feb 2024, 14:45 Nottingham Forest - Bristol City
-
- : -
England, Nottingham, City Ground, Nottingham
Bristol City Bristol City
Review Н2Н Tournament grid Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Nottingham Forest
Odds: 1.52

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

This week, there will be replays in the context of the English FA Cup. On Wednesday, February 7th, Nottingham Forest will host Bristol City at their home ground. The first match ended in a goalless draw.

Read more: Rangers vs Aberdeen prediction and betting tips on February 6, 2024

Nottingham Forest

In the previous stage of the FA Cup, "The Tricky Trees" faced Blackpool, requiring a replay to progress. The initial game ended in a 2-2 draw, and in the replay, Nottingham Forest defeated their opponent 3-2 in extra time. In terms of recent form, Nottingham Forest secured only one victory in the last five matches (precisely in the FA Cup), suffered two losses, and played to two draws.

Bristol City

Bristol also played only one FA Cup match before this, which resulted in a replay. However, their opponent was more formidable - West Ham. The first game concluded with a 1-1 draw, and in the reply, Bristol narrowly defeated the "Hammers," securing their passage to the next round. Overall, in the last five matches, Bristol won once, played to three draws, and suffered one defeat.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

  • Nottingham has proven to be a challenging adversary for Bristol City, with one victory in the last five encounters, along with two draws and two losses.
  • Bristol City, representing the Championship, currently occupies the 14th position in the league table. Nottingham Forest is positioned 16th in the Premier League.
  • In the last five home matches, Nottingham Forest managed only one victory, played to one draw, and suffered three losses.
  • Bristol City, in away matches, has only one victory along with three draws and one defeat.

Nottingham Forest vs Bristol City Prediction

Considering that this is a cup match, the favorite in this encounter is evident. Although Nottingham Forest hasn't displayed remarkable results, Bristol City hasn't been in a much better form. My bet is straightforward – Nottingham Forest to win at odds of 1.52.

Prediction on game Win Nottingham Forest
Odds: 1.52

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Sorana Cirstea vs Maria Sakkari prediction 2024 Abu Dhabi Open 07 feb 2024, 08:00 Sorana Cirstea vs Maria Sakkari prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Sorana Cirstea Odds: 1.75 Maria Sakkari Recommended 1xBet
Emma Raducanu vs Ons Jabeur prediction 2024 Abu Dhabi Open 07 feb 2024, 09:30 Emma Raducanu vs Ons Jabeur prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Emma Raducanu Odds: 1.73 Ons Jabeur Bet now 1xBet
Iran vs Qatar prediction Asian Cup 07 feb 2024, 10:00 Iran vs Qatar prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Iran Odds: 1.6 Qatar Bet now MelBet
Santa Clara vs FC Porto prediction Taca de Portugal 07 feb 2024, 11:00 Santa Clara vs Porto prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Santa Clara Odds: 1.64 FC Porto Recommended 1xBet
Besiktas vs Hapoel Tel Aviv prediction EuroCup 07 feb 2024, 12:00 Besiktas vs Hapoel Tel Aviv prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Besiktas Odds: 1.58 Hapoel Tel Aviv Bet now MelBet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:16 FA Cup 2023-2024 Fourth round: schedule and results Football news Today, 17:11 Iran vs. Qatar: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel Football news Today, 16:50 Exorbitant money for Salah, Klopp is ready to alter his plans. Daily Digest for February 6 Football news Today, 16:09 Klopp is willing to coach only this team next season Basketball news Today, 15:47 Philadelphia star undergoes meniscus surgery. There is hope for a return to the playoffs Boxing News Today, 15:40 "I will take his soul." Ngannou turned defiantly to Joshua Football news Today, 15:39 Star Portuguese coach is not averse to returning to Chelsea Football news Today, 15:11 Egypt has appointed a former legendary player as the head coach of the national team Football news Today, 14:37 Great news for Nigeria. The leader of the Super Eagles will be able to play against South Africa Biathlon News Today, 14:18 The biathlon World Championships 2024 stadium has been closed due to damage
Sport Predictions
Tennis 07 feb 2024 Sorana Cirstea vs Maria Sakkari prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Tennis 07 feb 2024 Emma Raducanu vs Ons Jabeur prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Football 07 feb 2024 Iran vs Qatar prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Football 07 feb 2024 Santa Clara vs Porto prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Basketball 07 feb 2024 Besiktas vs Hapoel Tel Aviv prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Football 07 feb 2024 Nigeria vs South Africa prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Football 07 feb 2024 Lyon vs Lille prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Football 07 feb 2024 Mainz vs Union prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Football 07 feb 2024 Gaziantep vs Fenerbahçe prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Football 07 feb 2024 Al-Tai – Al-Ittihad prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024