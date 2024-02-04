Nottingham Forest vs Bristol City prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024

Prediction on game Win Nottingham Forest Odds: 1.52 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

This week, there will be replays in the context of the English FA Cup. On Wednesday, February 7th, Nottingham Forest will host Bristol City at their home ground. The first match ended in a goalless draw.

Nottingham Forest

In the previous stage of the FA Cup, "The Tricky Trees" faced Blackpool, requiring a replay to progress. The initial game ended in a 2-2 draw, and in the replay, Nottingham Forest defeated their opponent 3-2 in extra time. In terms of recent form, Nottingham Forest secured only one victory in the last five matches (precisely in the FA Cup), suffered two losses, and played to two draws.

Bristol City

Bristol also played only one FA Cup match before this, which resulted in a replay. However, their opponent was more formidable - West Ham. The first game concluded with a 1-1 draw, and in the reply, Bristol narrowly defeated the "Hammers," securing their passage to the next round. Overall, in the last five matches, Bristol won once, played to three draws, and suffered one defeat.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

Nottingham has proven to be a challenging adversary for Bristol City, with one victory in the last five encounters, along with two draws and two losses.

Bristol City, representing the Championship, currently occupies the 14th position in the league table. Nottingham Forest is positioned 16th in the Premier League.

In the last five home matches, Nottingham Forest managed only one victory, played to one draw, and suffered three losses.

Bristol City, in away matches, has only one victory along with three draws and one defeat.

Nottingham Forest vs Bristol City Prediction

Considering that this is a cup match, the favorite in this encounter is evident. Although Nottingham Forest hasn't displayed remarkable results, Bristol City hasn't been in a much better form. My bet is straightforward – Nottingham Forest to win at odds of 1.52.