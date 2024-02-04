RU RU NG NG
Rangers vs Aberdeen prediction and betting tips on February 6, 2024

Rangers vs Aberdeen prediction and betting tips on February 6, 2024

Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports expert
Rangers vs Aberdeen prediction
Rangers Rangers
Premiership Scotland Today, 15:00 Rangers - Aberdeen
Finished
2 : 1
Scotland, Glasgow, Ibrox Stadium
Aberdeen Aberdeen
Rabbi Matondo
7’
Todd Cantwell
72’
45 + 1’
Bojan Miovski
Review Match details Lineup Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Rangers
Odds: 1.28

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

On Tuesday, the 6th of February, the 25th round of the Scottish Premier League commences. Rangers will host Aberdeen on their home turf, and the match is scheduled to kick off at 21:00 Central European Time.

Rangers

The team is fiercely contending for the Scottish championship. After 23 matches, Rangers have accumulated 55 points with one game in hand. Celtic, currently topping the league table, possesses 58 points. Thus, Rangers and Celtic are on equal footing in terms of lost points. In the last four official matches, Rangers secured victories in all four encounters.

Aberdeen

Aberdeen stands as a solid mid-table team, vying for a spot in the championship group of the Scottish Premier League. In 22 matches, Aberdeen has garnered 22 points, currently occupying the eighth position. In the last four official games, Aberdeen has not secured any victories—three draws and one defeat. Notably, in their recent match, Aberdeen managed to snatch points from Celtic.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

  • In the current season, Rangers and Aberdeen have already played two games, resulting in one draw and one victory for Rangers.
  • In the last four matches, Aberdeen has failed to score more than one goal, while Rangers, over the same period, conceded only one goal in four games.
  • Based on home points accumulation, Rangers hold the second position in the Premier League. Aberdeen, on the other hand, stands at seventh place in away matches.

Rangers vs Aberdeen Prediction

Rangers have been in exceptional form in their recent matches, while Aberdeen, conversely, has not been enjoying favorable results. However, anticipating an easy stroll for the hosts would be unwise. Nevertheless, I still believe that Rangers will emerge victorious in this encounter. My bet is on a Rangers victory at odds of 1.28.

Prediction on game Win Rangers
Odds: 1.28

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
