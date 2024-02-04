Wellington Phoenix vs Central Coast Mariners prediction and betting tips on February 6, 2024

Prediction on game Win Wellington Phoenix Odds: 3.28 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

On Tuesday, the 6th of February, the rescheduled match of the 12th round in the A-League between Wellington Phoenix and Central Coast Mariners will take place. The match is set to kick off at 4:00 Central European Time.

Read more: New York Rangers vs Colorado Avalanche prediction and betting tips on February 6, 2024

Wellington Phoenix

The New Zealand-based team leads the current A-League season, accumulating 29 points after 15 rounds. In terms of recent form, in the last five matches, Phoenix secured two victories and played to three draws.

Central Coast Mariners

The Australian team holds the second position in the A-League, trailing Wellington Phoenix by two points. After 15 matches, Mariners have gathered 27 points. In the previous five matches, Central Coast achieved four victories and played to a draw once.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

In this A-League season, it will be the third face-off between the two teams. In the two previous encounters, they drew once (1-1), and Wellington Phoenix emerged victorious once with a scoreline of 2-1.

Wellington Phoenix has been undefeated in the last five matches. The Mariners' unbeaten streak is even more impressive, stretching across 13 matches, with their last defeat dating back to November.

Phoenix has not displayed convincing results at their home stadium, securing 13 points in six matches and holding the fifth position. Central Coast, also in the fifth position, has been performing well in away games.

Wellington Phoenix vs Central Coast Mariners Prediction

The clash between the two A-League leaders promises to be intriguing and intense. Wellington Phoenix has the opportunity to either solidify their leadership or concede the top spot. Both teams exhibit incredible motivation for this match. While Mariners boast an impressive unbeaten streak, every streak tends to conclude.

Phoenix, playing at home, may benefit from this factor. Therefore, my wager is on Wellington's victory at odds of 3.28.