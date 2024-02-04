RU RU NG NG
Search
Search results
Main Predictions Wellington Phoenix vs Central Coast Mariners prediction and betting tips on February 6, 2024

Wellington Phoenix vs Central Coast Mariners prediction and betting tips on February 6, 2024

Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports expert
Wellington Phoenix vs Central Coast Mariners prediction
Wellington Phoenix Wellington Phoenix
A-League Men Australia Yesterday, 22:00 Wellington Phoenix - Central Coast Mariners
Finished
0 : 0
Australia, Wellington, Sky Stadium
Central Coast Mariners Central Coast Mariners
Review Match details Lineup Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Wellington Phoenix
Odds: 3.28

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

On Tuesday, the 6th of February, the rescheduled match of the 12th round in the A-League between Wellington Phoenix and Central Coast Mariners will take place. The match is set to kick off at 4:00 Central European Time.

Read more: New York Rangers vs Colorado Avalanche prediction and betting tips on February 6, 2024

Wellington Phoenix

The New Zealand-based team leads the current A-League season, accumulating 29 points after 15 rounds. In terms of recent form, in the last five matches, Phoenix secured two victories and played to three draws.

Central Coast Mariners

The Australian team holds the second position in the A-League, trailing Wellington Phoenix by two points. After 15 matches, Mariners have gathered 27 points. In the previous five matches, Central Coast achieved four victories and played to a draw once.

Interesting facts about the match and head-to-head history

  • In this A-League season, it will be the third face-off between the two teams. In the two previous encounters, they drew once (1-1), and Wellington Phoenix emerged victorious once with a scoreline of 2-1.
  • Wellington Phoenix has been undefeated in the last five matches. The Mariners' unbeaten streak is even more impressive, stretching across 13 matches, with their last defeat dating back to November.
  • Phoenix has not displayed convincing results at their home stadium, securing 13 points in six matches and holding the fifth position. Central Coast, also in the fifth position, has been performing well in away games.

Wellington Phoenix vs Central Coast Mariners Prediction

The clash between the two A-League leaders promises to be intriguing and intense. Wellington Phoenix has the opportunity to either solidify their leadership or concede the top spot. Both teams exhibit incredible motivation for this match. While Mariners boast an impressive unbeaten streak, every streak tends to conclude.

Phoenix, playing at home, may benefit from this factor. Therefore, my wager is on Wellington's victory at odds of 3.28.

Prediction on game Win Wellington Phoenix
Odds: 3.28

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Upcoming Predictions
Sorana Cirstea vs Maria Sakkari prediction 2024 Abu Dhabi Open 07 feb 2024, 08:00 Sorana Cirstea vs Maria Sakkari prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Sorana Cirstea Odds: 1.75 Maria Sakkari Recommended 1xBet
Emma Raducanu vs Ons Jabeur prediction 2024 Abu Dhabi Open 07 feb 2024, 09:30 Emma Raducanu vs Ons Jabeur prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Emma Raducanu Odds: 1.73 Ons Jabeur Bet now 1xBet
Iran vs Qatar prediction Asian Cup 07 feb 2024, 10:00 Iran vs Qatar prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Iran Odds: 1.6 Qatar Bet now MelBet
Santa Clara vs FC Porto prediction Taca de Portugal 07 feb 2024, 11:00 Santa Clara vs Porto prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Santa Clara Odds: 1.64 FC Porto Recommended 1xBet
Besiktas vs Hapoel Tel Aviv prediction EuroCup 07 feb 2024, 12:00 Besiktas vs Hapoel Tel Aviv prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Besiktas Odds: 1.58 Hapoel Tel Aviv Bet now MelBet
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:16 FA Cup 2023-2024 Fourth round: schedule and results Football news Today, 17:11 Iran vs. Qatar: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel Football news Today, 16:50 Exorbitant money for Salah, Klopp is ready to alter his plans. Daily Digest for February 6 Football news Today, 16:09 Klopp is willing to coach only this team next season Basketball news Today, 15:47 Philadelphia star undergoes meniscus surgery. There is hope for a return to the playoffs Boxing News Today, 15:40 "I will take his soul." Ngannou turned defiantly to Joshua Football news Today, 15:39 Star Portuguese coach is not averse to returning to Chelsea Football news Today, 15:11 Egypt has appointed a former legendary player as the head coach of the national team Football news Today, 14:37 Great news for Nigeria. The leader of the Super Eagles will be able to play against South Africa Biathlon News Today, 14:18 The biathlon World Championships 2024 stadium has been closed due to damage
Sport Predictions
Tennis 07 feb 2024 Sorana Cirstea vs Maria Sakkari prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Tennis 07 feb 2024 Emma Raducanu vs Ons Jabeur prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Football 07 feb 2024 Iran vs Qatar prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Football 07 feb 2024 Santa Clara vs Porto prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Basketball 07 feb 2024 Besiktas vs Hapoel Tel Aviv prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Football 07 feb 2024 Nigeria vs South Africa prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Football 07 feb 2024 Lyon vs Lille prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Football 07 feb 2024 Mainz vs Union prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Football 07 feb 2024 Gaziantep vs Fenerbahçe prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024 Football 07 feb 2024 Al-Tai – Al-Ittihad prediction and betting tips on February 7, 2024