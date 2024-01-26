RU RU NG NG KE KE
Nigeria vs Cameroon prediction and betting tips on January 27, 2024

Nigeria vs Cameroon prediction and betting tips on January 27, 2024

Nigeria vs Cameroon prediction
Africa Cup of Nations 27 jan 2024, 15:00 Nigeria - Cameroon
International, Abidjan, Felix Houphouet-Boigny
We present to our readers a forecast for the Nigeria – Cameroon match, where the opponents will face each other in the 1/8 finals of the Africa Cup.

Nigeria

The Nigerian national team has brought a notably formidable lineup to this tournament, capable of contending even for the trophy. Questions arise about their gameplay; in the first round, they held a significant advantage but could not overpower Equatorial Guinea, settling for a 1-1 draw. In the second encounter, they legitimately defeated the tournament hosts, Ivory Coast, with a score of 1-0. In the last match against Guinea-Bissau, they delivered a mediocre performance but secured a victory with a narrow 1-0 result. Seven accumulated points were only sufficient for the second position, conceding the lead to Equatorial Guinea based on additional criteria.

Cameroon

In this tournament, Cameroon appears to be facing a formidable challenge, despite the consistently high expectations for such a team. In the first round, the team failed to overcome Guinea, even though they played the majority of the match with numerical superiority, resulting in a 1-1 draw. They struggled in the second round against the powerful Senegal, succumbing to a 1-3 defeat. The decisive battle occurred against Gambia, where the opponents led 2-1 in the 85th minute; however, Cameroon managed to score two goals, seizing a victory with a 3-2 outcome. This success allowed them to advance to the playoffs from the second position.

Head-to-Head History

The opponents share a substantial history of head-to-head clashes, playing with varying success. The teams last met in the summer of 2021, engaging in two friendly matches. One ended in a goalless draw, while in the other, Cameroon emerged victorious with a 1-0 scoreline.

Nigeria vs Cameroon Prediction

The spectacle promises a final-worthy encounter, with both teams renowned for their mastery even beyond the borders of Africa. Though there was no clear favorite initially, slight advantage is now given to the Nigerians. Anticipate a challenging match where a solitary goal could prove decisive. Placing a wager on a total of fewer than 2 goals appears reasonable in this context.

