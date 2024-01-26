Angola vs Namibia prediction and betting tips on January 27, 2024

Prediction on game Total under 2 Odds: 1.78 1xBet Promo Code 1x_702741 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On January 27, the first two matches of the African Cup Round of 16 will be played, with Angola facing Namibia in the first game. Our analysts have prepared a match prognosis for these opponents.

Angola

The tournament has been going very well for Angola so far. In three group stage matches, the team was considered a slight underdog in two and had equal chances of success in one. They started with a draw against Algeria – 1:1, then defeated Mauritania – 3:2, and won their last match against Burkina Faso with a score of 2:0. Angola accumulated 7 points, winning their group. Considering the level of their upcoming opponent, Angola has the potential to advance further.

Namibia

Reaching the playoffs is a significant success for Namibia, as the team won for the first time in the African Cup by sensationally defeating Tunisia 1:0 in the first round. The euphoria was short-lived as they lost the second match to South Africa with a score of 0:4. The fate of advancing to the knockout stage was determined in the last round, where Namibia managed to hold Mali to a 0:0 draw. With four points, they secured the third position and progressed further due to their good performance in the third-place rankings.

Head-to-Head History

As the statistics show, the opponents have played against each other three times – two friendly matches and one official match, all ending in draws.

Angola vs Namibia Prediction

On paper, Angola is considered a slight favorite, but a challenging match can be expected. There is a high probability that Namibia will focus on defense, making the football match a closed affair. Betting on the total score being under 2 goals seems like a reasonable option here.