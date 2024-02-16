RU RU NG NG
Nantes vs Paris Saint-Germain prediction and betting tips on February 17, 2024

Jason Collins
Nantes vs Paris Saint-Germain prediction
Ligue 1 France 17 feb 2024, 15:00 Nantes - Paris Saint-Germain
France, Nantes, Stade de la Beaujoire
On February 17th, in the 22nd round of Ligue 1, Nantes will host Paris Saint-Germain, and our analysts have compiled a prediction for this match.

Nantes

The "Canaries" haven't impressed with high performances this season, currently occupying the 12th position in the league table. Their margin from the relegation zone is just three points, so they still need to focus on retaining their place in the elite league. In the last round, they managed to defeat direct competitor Toulouse away with a score of 2-1. This success was significant psychologically as it ended a streak of six winless matches, during which they only garnered one point.

Paris Saint-Germain

As expected, PSG dominates on home turf, leading the table and holding an 11-point advantage over the nearest pursuer. In the last round, the team convincingly defeated strong opponents Lille at home with a score of 3-1. This week, PSG played the first leg of the Champions League round of 16, defeating Real Sociedad at home with a score of 2-0, securing a comfortable lead for the return leg. With such a lead in Ligue 1, PSG shouldn't encounter any problems, given their solid resilience.

Interesting Match Facts and Head-to-Head History

  • In the first round, Nantes put up serious resistance away but eventually succumbed with a score of 1-2.
  • PSG has yet to suffer a defeat away in the championship, with 7 wins and three draws.
  • Nantes has won only 3 out of 11 matches at home, with 5 defeats and three draws.

Nantes vs Paris Saint-Germain Prediction

In this confrontation, the visitors are understandably favored, although the trip for Parisians may not be easy. PSG's level is superior, but playing amidst Champions League matches is typically challenging. Mbappe and company may have room for error, but they must secure three points with minimal effort. We consider a bet on under 3.5 goals to be reasonable.

