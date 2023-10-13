Nagoya Grampus vs Avispa Fukuoka prediction and betting tips on October 15, 2023

Prediction on game W1(0) Odds: 1.57 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

Avispa Fukuoka and Nagoya Frampus will play against each other in the second semi-final match of the YBC Levain Cup. The battle will take place at Toyota Stadium on Sunday, October 15, and will start at 08:00 CET.

Nagoya Grampus



Nagoya was founded in 1939 as the football section of the Toyota Company. The club became one of the founders of the J1 League in the early 90s. The heyday of the team was in the mid-90s of the previous century. Nagoya was coached by Arsene Wenger at that time, and it included such world football stars as Gary Lineker and Dragan Stojković.

Speaking about the current J1 League championship, Nagoya is in the 6th position due to 47 points. As for the YBC Levain Cup, the team broke Kashima’s resistance in a 2-game confrontation.

Avispa Fukuoka



The club was founded in 1982. It, taking into account its history, spent only 10 seasons in the elite division of Japanese football, the J1 League. Avispa Fukuoka is the oldest football club in Japan that has never won a national tournament. The best achievement is the 8th place, which was taken in 2021.

This year, the team is still in the 8th position. “The Hornet” has got 45 points in 29 matches. The gap to the 3rd place, which gives the right to play in the Asian Champions League, is 5 points. As for the YBC Levain Cup, Avispa defeated the opponent from the capital, Tokyo, in the quarter-finals and also reached the semi-finals of the Emperor’s Cup, where it lost to Kawasaki Frontale.

Interesting facts and the statistics of head-to-head matches



• Nagoya is unbeaten at the home arena in 13 matches in a row. The previous 3 ones ended with a 1-1 score.

• Avispa Fukuoka has been exchanging the wins and the losses on the away field for 2 previous months.

• Avispa has never beaten Nagoya in the away confrontations in regulation time.

Prediction



Speaking about the first semi-final match, Avispa achieved a minimal victory due to a goal at the end of the first half of the game. The team from Fukuoka is considered to be the favourite in the struggle for the final, but Nagoya will definitely put up a fight in the home match. My bet is the success of the hosts with “a 0 goal handicap”.

