Morocco vs South Africa prediction and betting tips on January 30, 2024

The Round of 16 of the African Nations Cup will conclude with a match in San Pedro, where Morocco and South Africa will compete for a place in the quarterfinals. The experts at Dailysports have prepared their Prediction for this encounter.

Morocco

The lineup of the Moroccan national team undoubtedly attracts enviable attention, even from top clubs in Europe. Many outstanding players from this country play leading roles in major European clubs such as Chelsea, PSG, and Bayern Munich. With such a selection of performers, coupled with success in the World Cup, Valid Regragui's team is considered one of the main favorites in the African Nations Cup. In the group stage, the "Atlas Lions" stumbled only in the match against the strong DR Congo (1:1), while they faced no problems in games against Tanzania (3:0) and Zambia (1:0).

South Africa

In contrast to their playoff opponent, the South African national team cannot boast top players. Major contributors, if any, practically come from the local championship through naturalization. It can be said that Hugo Broos's team was fortunate with their group, where Mali was the only strong opponent. After losing to them in the first round (0:2), Bafana Bafana defeated Namibia (4:0) in the second round and secured a goalless draw against Tunisia on the final matchday. This allowed them to finish in the second position, behind the Malian "Eagles."

Head-to-Head History

The Moroccan national team enters The Round of 16 with an unbeaten streak of eight matches (6 wins and 2 draws). Interestingly, their last defeat was against South Africa in June 2023 during the CAN qualification, but prior to that, Moroccans had secured two victories.

Morocco vs South Africa Prediction

Bookmakers are ruthless towards the South Africans and show almost no doubt in the victory of the "Atlas Lions." While surprises can happen in the African Nations Cup, in this match, taking "Morocco to Win" with odds of 1.61 seems reasonable.